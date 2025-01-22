College breaks mental health stigma

Barking & Dagenham College hosted a series of events recently, all designed to break the stigma around mental health and promote open discussions within the college community.

An insightful panel discussion entitled ‘Breaking the Stigma: Mental Health in the Classroom’ brought students from across the college together to share their views and opinions on mental health. The lively discussion proved a great success, sparking meaningful conversations around the challenges faced by young people today. It also provided an invaluable opportunity to promote wellbeing throughout the college community, encouraging students to support one another and seek help when needed.

The panel discussion was followed by a ‘Tea and Talk’ event. Students were encouraged to join staff and fellow students for an informal session where they could discuss mental health and share their feelings in a relaxed and welcoming environment. The event enabled attendees to really open up about how they were feeling and was widely praised for creating a safe space where people felt heard, supported, and encouraged to be open.

The college’s Enrichment Team also set up a station where everyone could write positive affirmations to share their encouragement and support. The boards quickly filled with inspiring lines such as ‘always believe in yourself,’ ‘stay positive and never give up,’ and ‘treat people with kindness.’ These messages served as a reminder of the power of positivity in overcoming challenges and building resilience.

Wellbeing and mental health are areas the college takes extremely seriously. At Barking & Dagenham College, the Enrichment Team is always on hand to provide students with help on any issues they may have. The team offers ongoing support across a wide range of topics, including mental health, personal development, and academic challenges. Students are actively encouraged to visit the ‘Learner Support Zone’ whenever they feel the need for guidance, reassurance, or just someone to talk to.

Claire Cockburn, LRC and Community Coordinator at Barking & Dagenham College, said: “These events were a great opportunity to showcase the support that is on offer for our students here at Barking & Dagenham College, and everyone was brilliant in taking part in the activities. They really got involved and were keen to share their experiences, tips, and advice with others. For us, ensuring our students get the best experience possible from college includes making sure that their wellbeing needs are being met too. We have an open-door policy so that our students know that if they need help, it’s here for them, whenever they need it.”