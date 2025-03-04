College celebrates second anniversary of new green skills centre by signing partnership with leading heat pump provider NIBE

Suffolk New College is celebrating the second anniversary of the creation of their state-of-the-art Net Zero Skills Centre by signing a partnership with NIBE Energy Systems Limited.

The collaboration aims to continue to establish the college as ‘the place to go’ in the region for green skills training, making Suffolk New College the lead training centre in the south of England.

As a result of the deal that was signed this week, the £1.5m Centre will be able to upscale training in renewable energy solutions for people of all ages in East Anglia and beyond.

The centre was opened in 2023 and helped the college scoop a prestigious educational ‘Oscar’ when they received ‘The Inenco Award for Education for Sustainable Development’ at the annual Association of Colleges Beacon Awards.

Since opening, the facility has helped hundreds of construction, engineering and building technology students gain skills that will help them become more sustainable in their future careers.

In March 2025, the centre will launch ‘phase two’ of its development. As part of this expansion, NIBE has signed up to become a key industry training partner.

So far, NIBE has committed to giving apprentices, staff and students specialist training days via equipment that has been donated to the college. The first training sessions will commence later this year.

Emma Taylor is the Director of Business Development and Major projects at Suffolk New College. Emma said:

“We are proud to be working with NIBE. They have donated some of their advanced heat pump training equipment to the Net Zero Skills Centre and we are incredibly grateful for this support.”

“Not only will NIBE provide training but they have also donated new equipment and resources to support the wider learning community at the College.

We are incredibly grateful as we continue our mission of becoming ‘the place to go’ for green skills training in the East,” Emma added.

Chris Easton, Training and Health & Safety Manager at NIBE said:

“We are excited to partner with Suffolk New College to expand knowledge of heat pump technologies and support both lecturers and students. As part of this collaboration, we have donated an S735 Exhaust Air Unit, complementing the college’s training portfolio.

“We are excited to partner with Suffolk New College to expand knowledge of heat pump technologies and support both lecturers and students. As part of this collaboration, we have donated an S735 Exhaust Air Unit, complementing the college’s training portfolio.

“This advanced system integrates heat pump technology with mechanical ventilation to maximise energy efficiency in heating and hot water systems. Looking ahead, we aim to further develop skills, enhance training opportunities, and strengthen our network of training centres across southern UK,”

Later in the spring, the college will officially launch phase two of the Net Zero Skills Centre, celebrating the NIBE partnership and other initiatives including a partnership with Greenscape Energy.