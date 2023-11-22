Shopping Cart

College hosts Quiet Introduction sessions

Borders College November 22, 2023
Students sitting in a classroom environment

@BordersCollege recently hosted a series of Quiet Introduction and Supported Enrolment sessions to give new students the chance to get to know the college a bit better in a quiet and calm environment.

Sessions were open to all students and were particularly helpful to those feeling nervous about coming to college or to those needing some extra support in their studies.

Quiet Introduction and Supported Enrolment was run during the summer months when the College was quieter than normal. 42 people attended, and it gave them the chance to get a bit of help enrolling on their course and provided guidance and support on funding.

Those who attended also got the chance to meet with the Student Ambassadors from the Students’ Association, who conducted campus tours. Refreshments were provided in the Restaurant, and the Student Support team were on hand to offer guidance.

All the enrolment sessions were drop-in, which meant people could turn up at a time a time that suited them. One-to-one sessions were also offered.

The sessions include:

  • An introduction to college support services
  • A chance to meet key staff members
  • A tour of the campus with Student Ambassadors
  • Refreshments in the College Restaurant
  • Funding Support
  • Learning Support

Students who took part were positive about their experiences, with 97% of people saying they felt more confident, 100% of people saying they were more aware of support, and 100% of people saying their needs had been met.

Amy Brydon, Director of Student Support Services, commented:

“There is no doubt that the start of term can be a daunting experience, and we have been doing a lot of reflecting on that recently. Quiet induction gave students the opportunity to get to know college staff and services in a calm environment, and with 1-1 focussed support. It was an event designed to help build confidence at college, and make those first few weeks as a new student a wee bit easier. We are delighted that students found quiet induction so valuable and look forward to building on this work in the years to come.“

Comments from those who attended included:

“As an anxiety sufferer, this was the boost I needed! I was greeted with a smile and a chat, I was supported, spoken to and given a fantastic tour! Thank you to the Students’ Association for making me feel comfortable and putting my worries at ease!”

“Being an older student made me nervous about joining college, as it was so unknown, but coming along has made me excited to study here.”

“The lady who gave me the tour, I found she was really sweet, and I felt comfortable around her.”

“Very supportive staff.”

