College named a winner at the British Training Awards 2025!

Gower College Swansea (@GowerCollegeSwa) is delighted to announce that it has been named a winner in the British Training Awards 2025.

The British Training Awards is an annual campaign that sets out to discover and celebrate the teams and individuals who are truly passionate about learning and development’s role in building a thriving workforce.

“We are absolutely delighted to have won the Public Sector Initiative award for our continued focus on promoting menopause awareness in the workplace,” says Sarah King, Vice Principal People and Wellbeing.

“To have been Highly Commended in the Awareness Campaign of the Year category as well is a fantastic testament to the hard work and commitment of our HR and Wellbeing team, who have developed an ongoing programme of information sessions, workshops and professional training around the topic.”

This is just the latest in a long line of awards the team has won in recent years, following on from their success at the CIPD Awards, the British HR Awards and the Inside Out Awards. The College’s work around menopause awareness also made the news when Sarah was invited to participate in a special roundtable at 10 Downing Street to mark International Women’s Day.

This year, over 360 entries were received from organisations across the UK, so competition to be named a winner proved to be fierce. Firms taking part ranged from start-up pioneers to public sector heroes, tech trailblazers, global titans and everything in between.

Among the organisations joining Gower College Swansea in the running for awards were Routes Healthcare, GAIL’s Bakery, BT Group and Deloitte.

Winners were revealed at a special celebration event in Covent Garden, London, hosted by comedian Lucy Porter. A range of categories were awarded, including Training Initiative of the Year, AI in Learning Initiative of the Year and Leader of the Year.

Nate Harwood, Founder of New Possible, said:

“Organisations increasingly need to be agile, innovative and fast – and we believe L&D is the catalyst for that. The British Training Awards are proud to celebrate the exceptional teams and individuals making this happen. Congratulations to all the Winners and Highly Commended.”

The British Training Awards is powered by New Possible, an employee insight platform. New Possible helps people leaders build healthier organisations by providing meaningful insight that can drive real change.