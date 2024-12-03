College of North West London inspired former student to win top prize at hair awards 

Award-winning hairstylist Claire Martin has hailed the College of North West London (CNWL) for helping her land top prize at the prestigious Creative HEAD’s Most Wanted finals.

The former student, who completed her Level 2 & 3 NVQ Diploma in Hairdressing at the college in 2013 ((with extra modules in Afro Hair & Barbering), has gone on to have a hugely successful career – and her talents have now been recognised on the national stage after being named Texture Expert for 2024.

Creative HEAD’s Most Wanted is judged by journalists from top industry publications, fashion designers, talent spotters from worldwide agencies, directors of photography and film and the people behind the most accomplished salon businesses. The awards celebrate ‘outstanding, progressive and game-changing talents in British and Irish hairdressing’.

This latest award is testament to Claire’s creativity within the industry. Her cLHAIR Academy runs a 19-tier module course explaining the ins-and-outs of caring for all hair textures.

A collaboration with renowned hair colour brand Redken has also taken her acclaimed module How to Cut Textured Hair module to Scotland and Ireland. Claire’s unique skill and passion for hair has also been recognised on screen when she became a finalist on E4’s The Big Blow Out TV series.

A delighted Claire Martin said after collecting her award: “The two-year course at college equipped me with the knowledge of how to work with hair to achieve different results.

“One tutor opened my eyes to see that there is more to hairdressing than just being behind the chair. I will forever be grateful for the impact Angel Ramsey (Curriculum Manager for Hairdressing and Beauty Therapy at UCG) has had on my career.

“This award symbolises positive recognition of my work from my peers in the industry.

“It has created a platform to aid my main agenda which is to help other hairdressers to be empowered to work with textured hair through my online courses and classes at the L’Oréal academy.”

Stephen Davis, CEO and Group Principal, United Colleges Group, said: “We are incredibly proud to have been part of Claire’s journey and it is inspiring to see her skills and passion being celebrated at such a prestigious level.

“The work Claire does is so inclusive and serves as a great example to current and future students; showing what can be achieved with creativity, perseverance and a desire to be the very best you can be.”