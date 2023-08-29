Shopping Cart

From education to employment

College on hand to guide GCSE students in North Wales

August 29, 2023
School pupils receiving their GCSE results can contact Coleg Cambria for support and guidance.

College staff are on hand to speak to anyone concerned about their grades and to discuss options and opportunities at its sites in Wrexham, Deeside, Northop and Llysfasi, where there are a wide range of courses and vocational qualifications available.

They will also be free to answer questions on exams and any other issues, according to Principal Sue Price.

“Our team are already busy processing applications and speaking to learners and their families ahead of the next academic year,” she said.

“We are here for anyone who needs advice on our courses and other opportunities at Cambria, as well as information on A Levels, apprenticeships, or work-based programmes.

“Whatever you need please give us a call, we have an amazing team of support staff and lecturers who will be happy to speak to you about next steps and the best way forward following your GCSE results.

“Please get in touch to find out more.”

There will also be a live chat facility and learners and their families can keep up to date with the latest news and information via the Cambria website and social media channels.

For more information, visit the website www.cambria.ac.uk or call 0300 30 30 007.

