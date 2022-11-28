College Sector Gathers at Google HQ London for FE Symposium Supported by C-Learning

The FE Symposium held in the inspirational Google offices in London brought together leaders from across the UK Further Education sector to share insights and connect with others who are transforming their organisations through the power of Google for Education technologies.

Run in partnership between C-Learning and the Google for Education team, the FE Symposium featured a series of ‘lightning talks’ featuring college leaders from some of the most innovative colleges in the UK all sharing their strategies for achieving impact with technology.

Speakers included Paul Fanshawe, the Executive for Business Intelligence, Growth and Skills at City College Plymouth, Steven Spence the Assistant Principal for Teaching, Learning, Assessment and Innovation at the Sheffield College, Natasha Armitage Evans the Head of Teaching, Learning and Assessment at the Luminate Education Group, Charlie Hammond Digital and Innovation Manager at Coleg Sir Gar, Kelly Beighton Interim Director for Higher Level Skills and Innovation at RNN Group along with Jason Thomas Group Digital Lead and Interim Head of Library Services at RNN Group and many others.

The FE Symposium event also featured sessions where leaders from across the college sector shared their strategies and stories having achieved notable impact, including Google Reference Site colleges recognised by Google for their impact with technology and for achieving sustainable innovation.

The Google For Education team also shared presentations on the latest and most powerful set of cybersecurity solutions available to education alongside sharing the power of the Chrome ecosystem to support digital transformation that’s great for budgets and the planet.

C-Learning CEO Steven Hope said “this event is a showcase of the talent of the further education sector and its importance to our national economy and society also. Many of the organisations attending and presenting are leading the way in the application of impactful technology and the C-Learning FE Symposium provides a platform for leading educators to connect and share that’s specific to the college sector and we are immensely proud to be supporting the innovation taking place.”

C-Learning Executive Chairman Jamie Smith commented “Both Steven and myself are from the FE sector and the FE Symposium event is all about supporting this critical part of the education sector that trains millions of people each year, employs hundreds of thousands of people and generates billions of pounds in value. We want to showcase colleges and amplify their stories of transformation powered by the most advanced digital technologies available from Google. It’s remarkable to see and I look forward to future events where we will build on this one as the feedback has been remarkable. We are so grateful and proud to be supporting the college sector’.

C-Learning supports colleges across the UK and in countries all over the world with their digital platforms, hardware and training needs. Additionally the C-Learning team supports more colleges with Google Workspace than anyone else and is part of a global network of leading Google Premier Partners called Delling Cloud who collectively support several thousand schools, colleges and universities in more than 35 countries. To find out more visit www.c-learning.net or contact the team via the channels below.

C-Learning is a Google Workspace for Education Premier Partner and transformation specialist, part of Delling Cloud, serving several thousand clients in more than 35 countries across Europe, the Middle East, Africa and wider.

