From education to employment
City & Guilds Adult Skills

College Secures Turing Scheme Funding for Student Study and Work Placements Abroad

SERC Glass October 17, 2022
0 Comments
Level 2 and Level 3 Computing students from SERC on placement in Portugal earlier this year enjoy a sightseeing trip to Porto.
South Eastern Regional College (SERC) has secured £378,401 of funding through the Turing Scheme for students and accompanying staff to undertake a study or work placement across the world in academic year 2022/23. 

Elaine McKeown, Senior International Development Manager said, “Our experience is that a study or work placement abroad is often a life-changing experience for students, giving them a unique opportunity to gain vital international experience, improve their technical skills and boost their employability. We are delighted that up to 130 students and 44 staff from across the College will undertake either a study or work placement in Spring 2023.”

From March 2023, students from the College’s Business Studies, Professional Cookery, Performing Arts, Travel & Tourism, Sport, Music, Computing, Bakery, Animal Management, Science, Construction and Food & Beverage courses will be heading off for fully-funded work placements in Germany, Spain, Italy, Portugal, Malta and the USA.”

She added, “Students improve their language skills and transversal skills, or T-Skills, such as communication, collaboration and teamwork, and problem-solving skills, and the whole experience means they gain a better understanding of other global cultures and work practices.   For some students, a placement or study trip can be the first time they have travelled abroad, so it can help their independence towards adulthood as they take responsibility for important travel documents and manage their finances abroad.”

Elaine concluded, “Funding through the Turing Scheme allows SERC to build long-term partnerships with counterparts and organisations to share best practice approaches; this has a positive impact on the curriculum, both here and in the placement nation.”

The Turing Scheme contributes to the UK Government’s commitment to a Global Britain by helping organisations to enhance existing international links and forge new relationships. The delivery partner for the Turing Scheme is Capita working on behalf of the Department for Education.

Published in: Education
SERC Glass
The most successful college in Northern Ireland, offering Full-time and Part-time courses, plus bespoke business training and services designed to get results.

