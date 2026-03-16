College Staff Shine in Women in Construction Event

South Hampshire College Group have hosted an inspirational event to highlight the important contributions of women to the construction industry.

This interactive activity day featured over 50 college staff, industry professionals, and business partners participating in an array of construction tasks that explored the exciting opportunities in construction. Such tasks included bricklaying, block paving, plant machinery, and experimenting with surveying tools, among other sessions, all of which took place at South Hampshire College Group’s Civil Engineering Training Centre (CETC). There were also question-and-answer panels featuring women in the industry, offering useful insights from real career stories, as well as plenty of networking throughout the day.

This event was not just a celebration of the construction industry, but also a strong way to mark both International Women’s Day and National Careers Week. Initiatives like this serve to broaden horizons and highlight career opportunities for women everywhere.

Teresa Swann, Senior Economic Development Officer at Eastleigh Borough Council, said: “It’s been a really good day and really insightful realising how hard it actually is. Can’t wait to build a wall next.”

Alice Tappenden, Community Learning Coordinator at South Hampshire College Group, said:

“This event is such a great opportunity – it lets you network and get to know people while also doing things you wouldn’t normally do day-to-day. I’ve learned how to lay bricks, build a wall, and use a digger!”

Jackie McLoughlin, HR Business Partner at South Hampshire College Group, said:

“I got to drive the digger, which was really good – and very bumpy. Days like today help promote women joining the construction industry, plus it’s fun for us to get outside and do something different.”

International Women’s Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. It is celebrated on 08 March every year with 2026 marking 115 years of this awareness day.

National Careers Week is a one-week celebration of careers guidance and free resources in education across the UK. This dedicated week in March each year develops awareness of future pathways across schools, colleges and universities.

South Hampshire College Group is proud to support women in exploring new career pathways, gaining real-world experience and stepping into sectors where their expertise and skills are needed. The college group has state-of-the-art facilities with industry-leading workshops, technology and equipment, providing students with unique and industry-standard training environments. It aims to increase the supply of technical and professional skills to local businesses; delivering enhanced pathways into higher levels of study and work; meeting employers’ needs and supporting the region’s economy to grow.