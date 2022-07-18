COLLEGE STAGES ENERGETIC CELEBRATION FOR NUNEATON BATON RELAY

A ‘Nuneaton’s Got Talent’ Battle of the Bands contest and a mass fitness class for Nuneaton school pupils are due to be hosted by staff and students from North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College (NWSLC) as part of the Queen’s Baton Relay ahead of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The musical showcase, where competing performers will come together from schools across Nuneaton including those from the Midland Academy Trust, will take place between 11.30am and 1pm on Thursday, 21 July at Riversley Park in Nuneaton. Performers on the bandstand will include NWSLC student band ‘The Ducks’ and solo singers Andrew Moores and Caitlin Smith.

The Queen’s Baton will pause at the bandstand just after noon before continuing its journey to the Pingles Athletics Stadium, the venue for a mass fitness session for nearly 900 primary school children who will be put through their paces by NWSLC’s Assistant Principal Lynsey Smith.

Marion Plant, OBE FCGI, Principal and Chief Executive of NWSLC said, “We’re really proud that Nuneaton has been chosen as one of the relay points for the Queen’s Baton and look forward to welcoming the Batonbearers in Riversley Park. We are looking forward to welcoming talented pupils from schools all over Nuneaton as well as our own music students and seeing their performances. Thanks are due to our very own Lynsey Smith, who will leading a fantastic fitness session designed to inspire the next generation of athletes.

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games will take place between 28 July and 8 August and will be the biggest event ever staged in the West Midlands, and the most significant sporting event to take place in the UK since the London 2012 Olympic Games. The Queen’s Baton Relay is travelling for a total of 294 days across all the nations and territories of the Commonwealth as part of a tradition designed to inspire the local community.

