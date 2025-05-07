College Students Heading to Top Drama Schools

Gower College Swansea (@GowerCollegeSwa) is celebrating after 11 students from its Level 4 Professional Diploma in Performance course were accepted at specialist drama schools across the UK.

“This is a fantastic result for our Level 4 students,” says Curriculum Leader Wyn Richards. “To have so many firm offers and recalls within one cohort is fantastic news and we are all so proud.

“Competition to gain entry into these specialist drama schools is intense and these students worked incredibly hard throughout the whole process, juggling preparation for interviews and auditions with their ongoing studies, and also getting ready for their final major productions at the College. We can’t wait to see what the future holds in store for this talented group!”

The students are:

Alex Barnett: accepted at East 15 Acting School, the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama, and Rose Bruford College of Theatre and Performance. Alex also made the reserve list at the Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts; and was recalled at Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts

Cai Brown: accepted at Drama Studio London; made the reserve list at the Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts; and was recalled at Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts, Arts Educational School London, East 15 Acting School, and Italia Conti

Rebecca Cole: accepted at Drama Studio London, East 15 Acting School, and Bristol School of Acting; was recalled at GSA Conservatoire

Joshua De-Gruchy: accepted at East 15 Acting School, and Bristol School of Acting; was recalled at Italia Conti

Cai Francis: accepted at MPAA

Evan Gilmore: accepted at Drama Studio London, and the University of Falmouth; was recalled at East 15 Acting School

Harry Harkness: was recalled at East 15 Acting School

Ioan Jenkins: accepted at East 15 Acting School and Rose Bruford College of Theatre and Performance; was recalled at the Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts, and Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts

Emily Jones: accepted at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, Trinity LABAN, Performers College, MPAA, and the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire; made the reserve list at Italia Conti; had recalls at Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts, the Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts, GSA Conservatoire, and Bristol School of Acting

Dan Paterson: accepted at Leeds Conservatoire; recalled at Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts

Jordan White: accepted at Drama Studio London

The Level 4 Professional Diploma in Performance is accredited by UAL: University of the Arts, London and students on the course can choose to take an acting or musical theatre pathway. The course is designed for students aged 18+ who aspire to study acting at a specialist drama schools or university.