Colleges and Trade Unions Unite to Show Racism the Red Card

Colleges Scotland and campus trade unions are today supporting Wear Red Day 2025 – a day organised by the charity Show Racism the Red Card – to combat racism.

A joint statement agreed between Colleges Scotland and the campus trade unions (EIS-FELA, UNISON, Unite and GMB) highlights the vital work of colleges in bringing communities together.

Colleges Scotland and trade unions, representing the collective voice of Scotland’s colleges, oppose divisive rhetoric and actions which seek to scapegoat asylum seekers, migrants, and black and minority ethnic communities.

Colleges are valued anchor institutions in our local communities, often bringing together some of the most marginalised in society and offering an educational lifeline. For many people, colleges are a route out of poverty, and a space for social and cultural exchange.

Colleges offer genuine integration between communities, and this work is vital in stopping the spread of hatred and division. That is why it is so important to ensure that colleges are sustainably funded in a way which meets not only business needs but the needs of local and regional communities.

Gavin Donoghue, Chief Executive of Colleges Scotland said:

“Colleges Scotland is proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with our trade union colleagues against racism for Wear Red Day.

“Colleges are places of hope and opportunity and are welcoming spaces for everyone. They are compelling examples of the power of education to challenge prejudice, foster understanding, and build inclusive communities.”

Anne-Marie Harley, President of EIS-FELA and lecturer in English as an Additional Language, said

“The growing spread of far-right propaganda presents a serious threat to alienated and marginalised communities once again. Historically, trade unionists have been at the forefront of anti-fascist and anti-racist struggles, as we are rooted in principles of solidarity, social justice, equality, and collective action. Educators working within inclusive spaces of learning is the most effective way to challenge the misinformation of the far-right through open, informed and active dialogue.”

Janet Stewart, Regional Organiser at Unison said:

“At this time it is even more important for trade unions and other organisations to be standing together against attempts to divide communities.

“Show Racism the Red Card ‘Wear Red Day’ is a great opportunity for us to show that the silent majority believe that everyone should be treated equally. There is today, as always, more which unites us then divides.”