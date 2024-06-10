Colleges host Big Lunch to celebrate community partners

Colleges across the West Midlands have hosted a special FE Big Lunch this week as part of a celebration of community organisations and volunteers. North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College (@nwslc_official) welcomed special guests from the charity sector to its Nuneaton Campus Glebegate restaurant for the event on 5 June. The lunch was prepared and served by students on the college’s catering and hospitality courses.

Across the region, colleges hosted over a thousand people to lunches, afternoon teas and picnics to coincide with the national Big Lunch project designed to recognise vital work in the local community. Guests included Peter and Sally Anderson from Leicestershire-based GEMS Charity which works to raise funds for equipment and resources to improve the experience of cancer patients at Leicester’s Glenfield Hospital.

Also attending the event was Zoe Fawkner, Fundraising and Community Engagement Officer for the Mary Ann Evans hospice in Nuneaton, who works to raise awareness of, and boost support for, this vital community facility.

Other colleges taking part in the event included South & City College Birmingham, BMET, Dudley, Halesowen, Sandwell, Solihull College and University Centre, Solihull Sixth Form, Wolverhampton, South Staffordshire College, Burton and South Derbyshire College, and Newcastle and Stafford College Group.

Marion Plant, OBE FCGI, Principal and Chief Executive of NWSLC said,

“It was great to take time out to thank some important community organisations for the fantastic work they do as part of a wider celebration across the West Midlands.”

The Lord-Lieutenant for the West Midlands, Sir John Crabtree OBE, said,

“I’m delighted that so many colleges from right across the region are getting involved with this year’s #FE Big Lunch. Launched last year to coincide with the Coronation, the initiative has really taken off and is bigger and better than ever.”