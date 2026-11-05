Colleges take next step towards proposed merger

The proposed merger of Northampton College and Moulton College has progressed to the next stage, following the completion of a six-week public consultation and initial consideration by the governing bodies of both colleges.

The consultation invited students, staff, employers, residents and community organisations to share their views on plans to bring the two institutions together to create a single college group serving Northamptonshire.

At a governance meeting held on Wednesday, 4 November, Moulton College governors resolved an “intention to dissolve” – one of the key steps within the ongoing governance process. Further work will now take place towards securing the necessary approvals required for the merger to proceed, with governors expected to complete the final approvals to merge on Thursday, 10 December.

Both governing bodies have reviewed feedback from the public consultation and have been assessing it alongside the findings of detailed due diligence work being undertaken by the colleges. This work has been examining the full implications of the merger to ensure a seamless transition ahead of the planned effective date of 1 January 2027, subject to final approval.

Jason Lancaster, Principal and CEO of Northampton College, said:

“It was essential that the feedback we have received during the public consultation process was properly considered alongside the detailed work that took place to understand the implications of bringing our two colleges together.

“The latest governance meetings represent the natural next step in that process. Our focus now turns to ensuring that everything is in place to make the switch to a merged college group as straight-forward as we can come January, while creating the best possible transition for our learners, our employers and the communities we serve.”

Yultan Mellor, Interim Principal and CEO of Moulton College, said:

“Throughout this process , our priority has been to secure a strong future for Moulton College, our students and the industries we serve.

“We are proud of our reputation in land-based education, and this proposed merger would provide an opportunity to build on those strengths through increased investment and greater resilience. The due diligence work completed at both colleges means that we are now in a position to press ahead with preparations ahead of the final decisions in December, before officially coming together.”

The merger will bring together two established colleges with complementary strengths to create one of the largest further education providers in the region, serving more than 12,000 learners across five campuses and employing around 1,300 staff. The Moulton campus will play a central role within the proposed group, focusing on their specialisms in agriculture, animal welfare, equine studies, ecological conservation and sport.

Current courses, apprenticeships and student support arrangements will continue to be delivered seamlessly following merger in January.

Both colleges are set to retain their existing brands, with the merged college to be known as the Northampton and Moulton Colleges Group and Jason Lancaster confirmed in the role of Principal and CEO Designate.

The ambition is to build on the strengths of both institutions, creating a stronger and more resilient organisation while expanding opportunities for learners, employers and communities across the county.