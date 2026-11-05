Graduating apprentices are the future of Welsh industry says training provider

One of Wales’ leading work-based learning providers has celebrated the hard work, resilience and achievements of more than 100 graduating apprentices.

Welshpool-based Cambrian Training Company held its autumn graduation ceremony at the Royal Welsh Agricultural Showground in Builth Wells where managing director Faith O’Brien described the apprentices as “the future of Welsh industry”.

“You are the next generation of leaders, carers, makers, engineers, creators and innovators,” she told the graduates. “The world you are stepping into needs people like you – people who are willing to learn, work and grow.

“Your apprenticeship is not the end of your story – it’s the foundation on which you will build your future. Carry forward the resilience you have shown, the pride you feel today and the belief that you can achieve whatever you set your mind to.”

With its partners, award-winning Cambrian Training Company delivers apprenticeships for the hospitality, food and drink manufacturing, leadership and management, retail, business administration, customer service, sustainable resource management, health, social care and early years, barbering and hairdressing and active leisure industries.

“As a Mid Wales-based organisation, we are proud to support sectors that keep Wales thriving,” added Faith. “This year has been a year of progress for Cambrian Training Company, as we have supported thousands of apprentices, strengthened partnerships across Wales, invested in digital learning tools and continued to champion high quality vocational training.

“We have celebrated national recognition for excellence in apprenticeship delivery, reflecting the achievements of our apprentices.

“Across Wales, apprenticeships continue to be discussed widely and one message is clear: they are not the easy route! Apprentices balance learning with work, family life, financial pressures and in, many cases, caring responsibilities. This takes strength, discipline and resilience.”

She thanked the apprentices’ support networks for their encouragement and support, employers for investing in people and the staff of Cambrian Training Company and its partners for their tireless work.

“Apprenticeships thrive when employers believe in them and your belief has shaped the skilled workforce Wales needs,” added Faith. “Their guidance, mentorship and willingness to develop talent have made a lasting impact and they keep apprenticeships alive, relevant and thriving across Wales.”

Cambrian Training Company recently hosted a WorldSkills Learner Voice Roundtable in Welshpool jointly with NPTC Group of Colleges at the request of Deputy Minister for Skills and Tertiary Education Cefin Campbell.

Faith expressed pride in the three Cambrian Training Company apprentices who were panellists at the event and were also winners of the company’s annual Apprenticeship, Employment and Skills Awards this summer.

Adam Pike, senior chef de partie at Pant-yr-Ochain, Gresford, who won the Foundation Apprentice of the Year award, is a former jockey who has retrained as a chef. He was a culinary arts gold medallist and best apprentice in Mid Wales region at this year’s Skills Competition Wales.

“My apprenticeship and competing have given me the confidence to showcase the skills I have learnt and progress as a chef,” Adam told the roundtable. “Without my apprenticeship, I wouldn’t be where I am now.”

Oliver Addis-Fuller, bar and functions manager at Glyn Clydach Hotel, Neath, who was Outstanding Individual of the Year award, said:

“My Higher Apprenticeship has taught me everything I need to know about my job, developed my confidence and helped me plan an event for 1,000 people. Every day you work is another day you learn.”

Aaron Jones, front of house waiter at Penycae Inn, at Penycae, near Swansea, winner of the Apprentice of the Year award, told the roundtable:

“My apprenticeship has broadened my horizons and I am hoping it will get me to the next stage of my career as a supervisor. I am so proud of the barriers I have overcome as person with neurodiversity.”

Amongst the employers represented at the ceremony were The Celtic Collection, Whitbread, Voco St David’s Cardiff, McDonalds, Myton Food Group (Morrisons Deeside), Aldi, Puffin Produce, Charlies Store Ltd and Compass Group UK.