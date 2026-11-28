Welcome to FE Soundbite Edition 875: 28th November 2026. Is Milburn’s 5% NEET Rate Realistic?

This is the weekly e-newsletter and e-journal by FE News: ISSN 2732-4095. We know life is busy, so here’s a snapshot of the latest announcements and epic thought leadership articles from sector influencers and thought leaders across FE and Skills this week on FE News.

A huge thank you to the Education Endowment Foundation for sponsoring this week’s Soundbite!

Sponsorship

EEF has launched a project exploring whether new guidance on using Microsoft Copilot can help teachers in FE and sixth form colleges save time on lesson planning without compromising quality.

They are looking for up to 22 colleges to take part in a study with their research partner, BIT.

Participation is free and will produce new evidence on AI in FE. Partaking colleges will receive the Copilot guide for free, £100 per site, a summary of teachers’ AI use and working time, and a certificate recognising them as an EEF Project Partner. Partaking teachers within those colleges will receive up to £115 in vouchers.

Gavin’s Reflective Perspective

Is Milburn’s 5% NEET rate realistic?

Last week we had the final Milburn report … and recommendations on NEETs… 278 pages, a whole system reset is recommended. Only Romania has a higher NEET rate in Europe! This week the ONS released their latest NEET data.

Now 959,000 NEETs or 12.7% of young people

959,000 young people aged 16 to 24 are NEET, down 22,000 on the quarter but up 17,000 on the year. This is down on the previous quarter, but is still 12.7% of all 16-24 year olds. So just how realistic is Milburn’s 5% NEET rate… or even NEET Zero?

The Timms Report has maybe flown a bit under the radar for much of the sector

The Timms report was published this week, is the first full review of PIP in the 13 years since the benefit was launched (and, interestingly, just a week after the Milburn review on NEETs). It highlights 15 fixes for PIP and benefit reform, again stating the system isn’t fit for purpose.

The report notes that the disability employment rate was 52.8% in 2025, against 82.5% for non-disabled people, a gap of 29.7 percentage points. PIP is not a work-related benefit and is available whether or not someone is in work, but fewer than 20% of working-age recipients are in employment.

Working age disability benefit expenditure was around £14.5 billion in the financial year ending 2020, in 2026 to 2027 prices, and is forecast to exceed £34.6 billion by the financial year ending 2032.

Milburn and Timms recommend slightly different directions for under 25’s…. so it is a good idea to check out our Timms Deep Dive that highlights some of those different suggestions.

Everyone wants to write and share ideas on Milburn, but Timms and the PIP reform recommendations have flown under the radar for many; I think it’s a really important report for the sector.

Mayfield, Milburn and Timms … all recommend a system rethink!

Adding it all together, Mayfield, Milburn and Timms… sounds like an accountancy firm, and in a way it is looking very much at the numbers: NEETS, cost £125 billion per year, Economic Inactivity due to ill health is £212 billion. Working age disability benefit is forecast to exceed £34.6 billion by the financial year ending 2032! All three reports: the foundation is all about reducing the ongoing benefit bill! The purpose is to rethink and every one of the reports is looking at system wide rethink, now let’s see what that means… and will they actually be joined up?

What next?

The government has said it will respond to the wider Timms recommendations (as they are for Milburn’s report the week before), and this could be very soon (eg in the coming weeks), ahead of a White Paper in the new year and legislation next year. So well worth putting this on your radar if it isn’t already!

I hope you enjoy FE Soundbite this week!

Epic Exclusives Thought Leadership Articles

Firstly, The Milburn Review has set out the Challenge and Universities are part of the Solution By Professor Lisa Roberts, President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Exeter and Vice-President of Universities UK

Secondly, Technical and Vocational Pedagogy By Dr Steven Spence, the Vice Principal for Quality, Teaching, Learning, Assessment and Innovation at The Sheffield College

Finally, The DfE Internal Controls Questionnaire: Overlook it at your Peril By Rupert Crossland, Director of Audit and Compliance, Professional Assessment Limited

This week, we also had some other Epic Exclusives!

The Milburn Review: A Shared National Mission By Alice Gardner, Chief Executive, Edge Foundation

Milburn has listened to employers. Now Government must act By Neil Carberry, Chief Executive, the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD)

Milburn Has Described Where We Should Be Driving. Does Government Have the Capacity and the Fuel? By Rob Nitsch CBE, Chief Executive of the Federation of Awarding Bodies (FAB)

Youth Unemployment: A Generational Crisis or Just History Repeating Itself? By Lee Reddington, Partnership Director at OAL

Why do we wait until Young People are Unemployed before Teaching them how to get a Job? By Jackie Bedford, CEO of StepAhead, and founder of Get The Job You Want

The Milburn Review. Part 1: The Moment to Grasp the Nettle By Neil Wolstenholme, Chairman at Kloodle

Wiser Than We Know: FE Managers Don’t Need More Training, They Need Backing By Nathan Whitbread, The Neurodivergent Coach

What’s New in the World of FE?

Timms Review Deep Dive: What the Final Report Means for FE

Annoucements

November 2026 ONS: NEETs Fall to 959,000, but Young Women Now Drive the Annual Rise

Universities and Colleges across England to receive £84.5 million of capital funding, as OfS announces successful bids By the Office for Students (OfS)

Government accepts fast track and fewer PIP reviews as Final Timms Review calls for overhaul By the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP)

Voices

The Milburn review has rightly challenged us to do better, says Elise Temple, Principal Education at Nacro social justice charity By Elise Temple, Principal Education at Nacro

When the Answer Is One Prompt Away, Teach Students to Question it By Oleksii Reutov, AI & Data Science Delivery Excellence Lead, SoftServe

By Danny O’Meara, Operations Manager, FE News and