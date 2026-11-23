Last week’s Milburn review set out an ambition to transform the lives of many young people. Alongside major changes for schools, welfare, and employers, the review contained a vision of further education as a crucial driver of economic security, for both individuals and society as a whole.

He has rightly identified that we cannot get more young people into employment or education without recognising the important role that further education, in all its forms, has to play. From more apprenticeships to a better focus on individual learner outcomes, Milburn has rightly challenged us to do better.

This can’t just mean we do more of the same. In 2024/25, more than 50,000 young people did not sustain their transition from Year 11 to education or employment in Year 12. If our response to Milburn is simply to create more college places offering Level 3 qualifications, we risk overlooking the very young people these reforms need to reach.

Instead, we should be using this moment to think creatively and collaboratively about what a genuinely inclusive post-16 education system would look like. This isn’t simply about expanding the provision we already have, but considering the range of opportunities young people need, recognising their different starting points, experiences, interests and aspirations.

Colleges, specialist and independent providers all have an important role to play in supporting young people including those facing significant barriers to education. But no single model of provision, however good, will meet the needs of everyone, nor should we expect it to. Providers need to work together, recognising the different strengths and opportunities they offer, to ensure that every local area has a range of provision that gives young people genuine choice and a pathway that works for them.

We know that young people growing up in poverty, with experience of care or with special educational needs and disabilities can face additional barriers to engaging with education. For some, these challenges are compounded by previous experiences of education that haven’t worked for them, affecting their confidence, motivation and belief in what they can achieve. Simply expecting them to adapt to an approach that hasn’t met their needs previously risks further disengagement.

In practice, this means offering different ways to engage with education. For some, that might mean a more gradual introduction to learning, with a timetable that builds as their confidence grows. For others, it might be a pre-apprenticeship that helps them develop the skills, knowledge and experience they need to take their next steps.

For the young people in Nacro’s centres, it means smaller learning environments, practical and vocational learning, strong relationships and the flexibility to respond to young people’s individual circumstances. It is about how the whole experience is designed, from the environment and the relationships young people build to the way learning is delivered and the expectations we establish. Above all, it’s about helping young people build the confidence, skills and aspirations to progress into further learning, apprenticeships or employment.

The response to the Milburn review can’t be to pick one of these options and label it as ‘the solution’. The opportunity is to recognise the value of different approaches and ensure they work together and create pathways as part of a genuinely inclusive system. Young people at risk of becoming NEET need us to meet them where they are, recognise their potential and give them meaningful choices about what comes next.

The proposed Youth Opportunity Service will only realise its potential if young people can access a sufficiently diverse range of opportunities. There is little value in helping a young person plan their next steps if the options available don’t reflect their needs or ambitions. Colleges, specialist and independent providers, employers, local authorities and other services need to work together to create pathways young people can access and move between as their circumstances change.

Ultimately, we need to move away from thinking about education as a single pathway, where people who struggle to keep up are redirected elsewhere, and towards a system that recognises different routes as equally valuable and impactful. Some young people will progress more quickly, others will need more time, different experiences or additional support to develop the confidence, skills and independence to take their next steps. What matters is that we keep them meaningfully engaged, continue to build their aspirations and support them to progress when they’re ready and able.

This is the opportunity presented by the Milburn review: to build a genuinely inclusive post-16 education system in which choice is recognised as fundamental to inclusion and where different types of provision are both joined-up and valued for the contribution they make. Success shouldn’t only be measured by a reduction in the number of young people who are NEET, critical though that is, but by whether more people are finding their place in education, recognising what they’re capable of and progressing toward futures they can see for themselves. That should be our ambition.

By Elise Temple, Principal Education at Nacro