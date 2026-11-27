A SURVIVOR of the devastating Southport attack is challenging perceptions and calling for a change in attitudes towards knives found in millions of homes across the country.

Leanne Lucas, founder of the Let’s Be Blunt campaign, delivered two powerful talks at Coleg Cambria’s Bersham Road site in Wrexham as part of Operation Sceptre.

A former teacher who established her own yoga business, Leanne was delivering a Taylor Swift-themed children’s workshop in July 2024 when an attack claimed the lives of three young girls – Alice da Silva Aguiar, Elsie Dot Stancombe and Bebe King.

Others were injured, including Leanne, who was stabbed five times.

“I loved my job and I felt safe. It was something I never considered would happen to me, especially during a children’s workshop,” she said.

“I had always associated knife crime with gangs in big cities, with ninja swords and zombie knives.

“The knife used on the day we were attacked was the same knife you would find in a school canteen, a community centre kitchen or in a knife block at home.”

Having never set out to become a campaigner, Leanne began researching knife harm, questioning why greater emphasis was not placed on prevention.

Let’s Be Blunt champions rounded-tip kitchen knives, responsible storage and disposal, education and knife swaps to reduce the risk of serious injury.

Leanne welcomed manufacturers exploring new designs, retailers stocking rounded-tip alternatives and their growing visibility on television cookery programmes.

“We can’t ban kitchen knives because we use them every day, but we can challenge what we have come to accept as normal,” she said.

“Not everyone is carrying a knife, and we need to change that perception, particularly among young people.”

Praising Cambria’s work with police on knife amnesties, she encouraged learners to share the campaign’s message, adding: “The future won’t change if we don’t change it.”

Earlier, more than 500 learners gathered alongside the college’s Knife Dragon, created under the guidance of lecturer John Freeman (JohnFree) using thousands of surrendered weapons.

The sculpture depicts a dragon protecting a child, surrounded by a river of knives.

Karl Jackson, Assistant Principal and Bersham Road Site Lead, said: “We welcome more than a thousand learners through our gates every day, predominantly males aged 16 to 25, so we are engaging with a demographic that is vital in helping to turn the tide on knife crime.

“We are incredibly grateful to Leanne and fully behind her campaign. We will continue working to stem the flow of weapons onto our streets and protect future generations.”

Following a visit earlier this year by campaigner Pooja Kanda, the latest event also featured practical first aid sessions using specialist manikins to simulate life-threatening bleeding.

North Wales Police Preventative Policing Sgt Claire Parry said: “Tackling knife crime requires a collective effort, and events like this demonstrate the strength of partnership working in helping to influence positive behavioural change.

“Education plays a vital role in ensuring young people understand the serious consequences of carrying a knife and challenging the misconception that it provides protection. By working together, we can help build confidence, raise awareness and support individuals to make informed choices that keep themselves and others safe.”

Councillor Paul Roberts, Lead Member for Partnerships and Community Safety at Wrexham County Borough Council, added: “We’re delighted to team up with Coleg Cambria to raise awareness around the dangers and severe consequences of using or possessing knives as potential weapons.”

Andy Dunbobbin, Police and Crime Commissioner for North Wales, said: “The terrible events in Southport showed that the dangers posed by knives can touch any community, anywhere, at any time.

“Making our streets safer is one of my top priorities and it is right we should come together to discuss how best to achieve this. I would like to thank Leanne for her bravery in sharing her story with learners in Wrexham and for her determination to prevent others from suffering the devastating consequences of knife violence.

“Alongside the hard work of North Wales Police and others, initiatives such as knife amnesties, educational events, and campaigns can help encourage responsible knife storage and disposal and can play an important role in keeping our communities safe.

“By listening to survivors, supporting young people and working together to tackle the root causes of violence, we can help build safer communities and ensure fewer families experience the tragedy that too many have already endured.”

Visit www.letsbeblunt.co.uk and www.cambria.ac.uk for more information.