An Exeter College apprentice has been crowned as the nation’s best young roofer, securing first place in the Roof Slating and Tiling competition at the SkillBuild National final in Milton Keynes.

Harley Catchpole, 22, a Level 2 roofing apprentice at Exeter College, secured the coveted title on Thursday 19 November. In winning first place, Harley competed against some of the UK’s most talented construction apprentices and trainees across two days, completing complex practical tasks designed to test technical ability, accuracy, creativity and attention to detail.

Harley was joined in the Roofing National Final by two first-year Exeter College apprentice learners, Calum Mitchell, 28, and Ollie Carroll, 20. Calum secured an impressive third place, while Ollie also performed exceptionally well in the competition.

All three learners did brilliantly to reach the finals, earning their places by progressing through the competition’s regional qualifiers. Their success placed them among the country’s top 80 emerging construction professionals and allowed them to demonstrate their skills in the competition environment.

The achievement is particularly significant as Exeter College’s roofing provision is in its first full year. Exeter College was also the only college to have three learners competing in the same SkillBuild final category, demonstrating the programme’s early success and the skills learners are developing.

SkillBuild is run by the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) and is the UK’s largest and longest-running construction skills competition. The National Final brought together apprentices and trainees competing across ten construction trades at Arena MK in Milton Keynes.

As SkillBuild champion, Harley will attend a special presentation dinner at the Worshipful Company of Tylers and Bricklayers in London, where he will receive the Mason Elliot Award for roof slating and tiling.

Harley completed his apprenticeship with Western Counties Roofing Ltd in May this year. Calum joined Harley as an apprentice at the same company, while Ollie has been working his apprenticeship with DP Goffin Roofing.

Speaking about his achievement and the SkillBuild final experience, Harley Catchpole said:

“It was a great feeling to win, especially after all the hard work and preparation leading up to the competition. I’ve learnt a lot throughout the experience and gained more confidence in my skills. It was also great to compete alongside some really talented roofers.

“A big thank you to Western Counties Roofing for their continued support and to my tutor Steve Dowell for all his time and effort helping me prepare.”

Steve Dowell, Roofing lecturer at Exeter College, said:

“We are so proud of Harley, Calum and Ollie. They performed outstandingly well over the three days, and I cannot be prouder of their achievements and the desire they’ve shown. They’ve all had amazing support from their employers, who’ve given them the time to train so they can perform at this level.

“The standard on show in the finals was excellent and really sets the benchmark for the roofing industry. To take home gold and bronze in our first full year delivering roofing at Exeter College is incredible and is a credit to all the hard work of our learners and the College’s roofing team.”