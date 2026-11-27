CV-Library, one of the UK’s largest job boards, has partnered with employability platform Imployable in a new initiative to help tackle youth unemployment by mobilising businesses across the UK to support young people and students preparing to enter the workforce.

The partnership comes amid growing concern over the growing number of young people not in education, employment or training (NEET). It follows Alan Milburn’s major review into youth unemployment, which sets out an ambition to reduce the proportion of young people who are NEET from 13% to 5% by 2036.

The partnership will bring together CV-Library’s extensive employer network and labour market intelligence with Imployable’s relationships with schools, students, and volunteers. Together, they aim to bridge the gap between education and employment, giving young people access to practical advice, industry knowledge, and opportunities to develop the right skills and confidence needed to secure work.

CV-Library will use its reach across 10,000 employer clients, including major household brands and businesses of all sizes to encourage greater participation in similar employability programmes and volunteering initiatives.

CV-Library and Imployable will also collaborate on a major youth employment report involving on of the UK’s largest student surveys, exploring young people’s career aspirations, sector awareness, employment readiness, and perceived barriers to work.

The findings will drive more understanding around the expectations and needs of young people, helping to feed into future policy decisions while helping businesses identify where they can improve their recruitment approaches and better support young people entering the workforce.

Alec Stanwell, Director of Marketing and Communications at CV-Library, said:

“Solving the youth employment crisis needs two broad things: more incentive and support to give young people the skills and work-readiness, and more jobs for them to gain experience. This partnership is about the former. Many of the businesses we work with are passionate about helping young people get a foot on the ladder and we aim to bring more of them together to provide advice and guidance that equips them for the workplace.”

Danny Heath, CEO at Imployable, said:

“We cannot expect young people to make informed career decisions at 18 if we haven’t given them meaningful exposure to employers, industries and the world of work throughout their education.

“Tackling youth unemployment requires earlier intervention and greater collaboration between education and industry. Employers have an enormous role to play in developing the skills, confidence and aspirations of the next generation.

“Our partnership with CV-Library represents a significant opportunity to mobilise thousands of employers, remove barriers to opportunity and better prepare young people for the world of work, irrespective of their background or circumstances.”