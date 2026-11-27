Higher education graduates and professional education students recognised at a ceremony on Thursday 29 October

Walbrook Institute London has held its annual graduation and presentation ceremony at the City’s Guildhall.

The graduation in the medieval Great Hall was open to Walbrook undergraduates, postgraduates, apprentices and recipients of advanced LIBF financial qualifications.

For the first time, the graduates attending the ceremony included people who have completed Walbrook’s new online MBA and MSc programmes.

This year’s ceremony is Walbrook’s biggest graduation ceremony in recent years, with 760 attendees in total. Friends and family, Walbrook staff and faculty, special guests from the banking and finance sector and apprenticeship employers were all there to celebrate the graduates.

Three Walbrook students were invited up on stage to speak at the ceremony. Spanning Walbrook’s educational specialisms of higher education, apprenticeship provision and LIBF financial services and banking qualifications, the speakers shared their experiences of studying and personal reflections about graduating.

Professor Steve Hill, Vice-Chancellor and CEO of Walbrook Institute London, said:

“Our graduation ceremony last month was such a special day for everyone at Walbrook.

“Students, their loved ones and our faculty coming together to celebrate our graduates’ achievements really demonstrates everything we work for and the global recognition of a Walbrook or LIBF qualification.

“This year we formally recognised the first graduates of our new online MSc and MBA programmes. I was also incredibly proud to award the Vice-Chancellor’s Award to an exceptional undergraduate, Grace Morley. Congratulations to all our graduates; I can’t wait to see what they go on to do.”

Walbrook’s student speakers provided quotes about their graduation day:

Batul Alimohamed, who achieved a distinction in her apprenticeship programme and graduated with a 1:1 BSc (Hons) Finance & Investment Degree:

“[This is] A milestone I’m proud of, in a journey I’m only just beginning.”

Demetris Zacharoudes, has working experience in trade, factoring and transaction banking in Cyprus, and received his LIBF Certificate for Documentary Credit Specialists (CDCS) Advocate accreditation at the ceremony:

“I am very proud to be graduating today. Studying with LIBF has offered me banking knowledge and insights while also cultivating to me a culture of lifelong learning, both of which have helped me in my professional and personal advancement.”

Ali Suleman, who graduated with a 1:1 BSc (Hons) degree in in BSc Finance, Investment & Risk:

“Graduating feels like the end to a journey I’ve been so grateful to be a part of. Walbrook has been a much-needed stepping stone to my career, and I’m so glad to have chosen to study here all those years ago.”