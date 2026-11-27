The top 200 businesses in Derbyshire have been revealed, containing a host of big names as well as several home-grown success stories that continue to thrive.

Construction and transport companies dominate the top placings in the study, which is compiled yearly by researchers from the University of Derby’s International Business School.

Bloor Investments – the parent company for Bloor Homes, Triumph Motorcycles and Pickerings Hire – leads the list, rising from second to first. The company is led by Derbyshire-born John Bloor, who founded Bloor Homes in 1969 before acquiring the Triumph brand in the 1980s.

Toyota Manufacturing Limited and Rolls-Royce feature second and third, with construction materials specialists Breedon Group – the latest organisation to sign a strategic partnership with the University of Derby – standing strong in fourth.

Family-owned construction firm Bowmer & Kirkland Limited are fifth.

The Top 20 listings for 2026 ranks all active and private sector businesses in the area by turnover. The report highlights key drivers of the local economy, identifies high-growth sectors, and celebrates home-grown success stories.

All data is based on company annual reports from 1 July 2024 to 30 June 2025.

The top 10 companies in the list are:

Bloor Investments Limited

Toyota Motor Manufacturing (UK) Limited

Rolls-Royce PLC

Breedon Group PLC

Bowmer & Kirkland Limited

Motorpoint Group PLC

Miller Homes Group (Finco) PLC

Healthnet Homecare (UK) Limited

Alstom Engineering & Services Limited

Refresco Beverages UK Limited & Refresco Drinks UK Limited

Vaillant Group UK Limited & Vaillant Industrial UK Limited

Other notable inclusions in the research include a rise of 47 places for Pattonair. The Derby-based aerospace and defence supply chain management company delivers parts to aerospace and defence firms, including Rolls-Royce.

The full list is set to be announced at an event held at the University of Derby’s Cavendish Building, hosted in partnership with East Midlands Chamber of Commerce and Barclays.

David Thompson, Assistant Head of Discipline and Senior Lecturer in Accounting at the University of Derby, who led on the report, said:

“Derby and Derbyshire offer a unique combination of strategic location, world-leading industries, a highly skilled workforce and strong business support infrastructure, making the region an ideal place for businesses with global ambitions.

“The city and county are home to some of the world’s most successful businesses, spanning a diverse range of sectors.

“It is fantastic to see so many successful and thriving businesses – many of which the University works closely with – recognised in the Top 200 list. Their success reflects the strength, ambition and innovation of our local business community.”

Alexandra Charles, Director of the Derby International Business School, said:

“This research further underlines the strength and diversity of businesses across Derby and Derbyshire.

“Their contribution to the economy is hugely significant – not only through creating high-quality employment and opportunities for our students but also supporting local supply chains and driving growth for other businesses, including the many SMEs that form the backbone of our economy.”

The University of Derby – voted first in the UK for employability in the 2027 Uni Compare rankings – works closely with industry to ensure that students develop the knowledge, skills and experience needed to succeed in the workplace, while ensuring that the curriculum remains relevant to industry needs.

Through collaborative partnerships with many of the companies featured in this list, as well as applied research, knowledge exchange and industry-informed education, the University connects businesses with the expertise, talent and resources they need to succeed.