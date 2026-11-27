Ongoing industry partnership with campaigning trade association SELECT delivers practical support alongside £18,000 funding for 1st Year learners

Three apprentice electricians from across Scotland have received professional toolkits worth around £250 each as part of the industry-backed Powering Potential initiative, delivered by SELECT in partnership with Luceco Group.

The apprentices – whose employers recently received funding through the landmark industry scheme – were presented with specialist kits packed with high-quality equipment donated by Luceco Group.

Handed over by Martin Smith, North & Scotland Regional Sales Manager for Luceco Group, the kits include torches and a range of premium Armeg tools, including cable cutters, seven-piece insulated screwdriver sets and hacksaws.

The recipients are:

Reece Michie , apprentice with V C Electrical , Gullane, East Lothian

, apprentice with , Gullane, East Lothian Thomas Shirkie , apprentice with T Walsh Contracts Ltd , Ayr

, apprentice with , Ayr Ritchie Pirie, apprentice with A B Electrical Scotland Ltd, Aboyne, Aberdeenshire.

The toolkit donations form part of the wider Powering Potential programme, a partnership between trade association SELECT and Luceco Group which supports apprentices and employers across Scotland.

The initiative awarded three grants of £6,000 to the SELECT member firms in the East, West and North of Scotland Earlier this year, helping offset the costs associated with employing a first-year apprentice. The latest equipment donation further strengthens that support by ensuring apprentices have access to professional-grade tools as they begin their careers.

Ian Hunter, UK Trade Sales Director at Luceco Group, said:

“One of the biggest challenges facing our industry is attracting and retaining skilled people, so it’s important that we do everything we can to support apprentices from day one.

“A quality toolkit may seem like a simple gift, but it’s a practical investment that will help these young electricians develop their skills, build confidence and take pride in their work as they begin their careers.

“The Powering Potential initiative demonstrates what can be achieved when manufacturers and industry bodies work together to support both apprentices and the contractors who are investing in the future workforce.”

One of the recipients, Ritchie Pirie, said:

“Receiving this toolkit is a brilliant start to my apprenticeship and I’m very grateful for the support.

“Having quality tools of my own will make a real difference as I continue to learn on site and work towards becoming a fully qualified electrician.”

Sharon Miller, Managing Director of SELECT, said:

“Powering Potential was created to help remove some of the barriers that can make apprenticeship recruitment challenging for smaller employers.

“Alongside the financial support provided through the scheme, these toolkit donations are another example of the industry’s commitment to investing in the next generation.

“We are grateful to Luceco Group for continuing to support apprentices and employers in such a meaningful way. By working together, we can help ensure talented young people have the skills, opportunities and encouragement they need to build successful careers in the electrical industry.”

For the next part of the initiative, the apprentices will be invited to visit Luceco Group’s headquarters in Telford, where they will gain insight into manufacturing, product development and the wider electrical supply chain.