Domestic applications grew for almost every type of business master’s degree worldwide, as more early career candidates choose to study business without leaving their home country, according to the Graduate Management Admission Council’s (GMAC) Application Trends Survey 2026, which surveyed 1,162 programmes at 314 business schools in 39 countries.

These candidates are also finding AI built into almost every business classroom. Practical AI learning, such as business simulations and applied projects, jumped from 57% to 71% of programmes in just one year, and only 8% of programmes worldwide now have no AI in their curriculum at all, down from 16% a year ago. Candidates want schools to go further still: 46% would like AI to personalise their learning, an option only 21% of programmes currently offer.

Women now outnumber men among applicants to accounting, management and marketing master’s programmes, and for the first time make up half of applicants to Master of Business Analytics programmes worldwide. Among MBA formats, online MBAs were the most likely to see more applications from women.

The Master’s in Management was the only business degree to grow applications overall, up 2%, and the only business master’s degree to grow applications both at home and from abroad.

Nalisha Patel, Regional Director for Europe and the Americas at GMAC, said;

“Candidates are thinking harder about cost, career and where they want to build their lives, and a specialist degree at home, backed by a scholarship and hands-on AI training, answers all three. Employers tell us AI skills will matter most over the next five years, so the schools that move fastest on integrated AI learning will pull ahead.”

The research also found the share of incoming students receiving merit-based scholarships rose from 37% to 45% worldwide. Applications also grew in continental Europe and East and Southeast Asia, both lifted by rising international demand.

Applications to business master’s programmes in continental Europe rose 5%, with 53% of these programmes reporting growth. Germany stood out among the three markets profiled, with 65% of participating German programmes reporting more applications, compared with 48% across continental Europe, 45% in France and 23% in the UK.

International demand followed a similar pattern. 62% of participating French programmes and 57% of participating German programmes grew international applications, ahead of 53% across continental Europe, while only 19% of UK programmes did so.

GMAC, the Graduate Management Admission Council, is the global business school association behind the GMAT.