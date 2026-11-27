Fast-growing business currently employs 10 members of staff who joined through trainee or apprenticeship routes

IT and cybersecurity specialist BC Technologies has reaffirmed its long-standing commitment to developing young talent, as one of its newest recruits begins his career with the business and its first apprentice prepares to celebrate a decade with the company.

The multi-site business spanning Dunoon, Bracknell, Berkshire, Linwood, Motherwell and Inverness, currently employs 10 members of staff who joined through trainee or apprenticeship routes, demonstrating a sustained investment in creating career opportunities for local people while building a highly skilled workforce.

Rachel Wallace, Operations Partner at BC Technologies, said:

“We’re incredibly proud of the role apprenticeships and trainee opportunities have played in the growth of our business.

“Many of our team members joined us at the very start of their careers and have gone on to develop into highly skilled professionals who now play key leadership and technical roles within the company.

Among the latest recruits is 17-year-old Ross Stewart, a former pupil at Dunoon Grammar School, who joined BC Technologies as a Junior IT Consultant earlier this year after impressing the team during a school work placement.

Ross initially approached the company to explore apprenticeship opportunities and spent one day a week with the business between January and March as part of his school timetable before being offered a permanent role. Alongside gaining valuable workplace experience, Ross is now studying towards an HND in IT Support.

“University never felt like the right option for me. A lot of the focus at school was around college and university applications, but I wanted to look at different routes into work.

“When I learned about the opportunities at BC Technologies, I got in touch and arranged a placement. A few weeks in, I realised this was exactly the kind of career I wanted and I was delighted when I was offered a position.

“I’m loving it so far. Every day is different because we deal with such a wide range of customers, and I’ve already seen enough to know that IT is the career I want to build. Being able to learn while working and gain qualifications at the same time is a brilliant opportunity.”

Ross credits the school’s Administration and IT course with helping prepare him for the workplace and says he would encourage other young people to explore apprenticeship opportunities.

His journey follows that of Andrew Laycock, BC Technologies’ first apprentice, who will mark ten years with the company in December. Andrew initially left school to attend university but quickly realised it was not the right fit before applying for an apprenticeship with BC Technologies.

Now 27, he has progressed through a variety of technical and client-facing roles and is currently the company’s IT Security Manager, helping organisations navigate an increasingly complex cybersecurity landscape.

He said:

“I went to university because that seemed to be the expected route, but I knew quite quickly it wasn’t for me. When I saw the apprenticeship opportunity at BC Technologies, it felt like a much better fit because it combined learning with real-world experience.

“The apprenticeship gave me exposure to both office-based work and hands-on projects with customers. That practical experience accelerated my development and helped me complete the programme ahead of schedule.

“Ten years later, I still enjoy the variety. No two days are the same. One day you can be planning a major project and the next you’re travelling across the country supporting a client. The role has evolved massively over the years and now cybersecurity is a huge part of what we do.

“I’d recommend apprenticeships to anyone considering their options. They give you the chance to learn, earn and gain real experience from day one.”

BC Technologies’ commitment to developing talent stretches back decades. The company also counts a 73-year-old member of staff among its team who has dedicated 28 years of service to the business, highlighting a culture where people build long-term careers.

Added Rachel:

“Ross and Andrew’s experiences show that there are excellent alternatives to the traditional university route, and demonstrates the long-term opportunities apprenticeships can create.

“As a business, we are committed to continuing to invest in young people, helping them develop valuable skills and creating rewarding career pathways here.”

“Technology is a fast-moving industry, but our philosophy remains simple. We want to identify talented people, support their development and give them the opportunity to build successful careers close to home. The fact that so many of our employees stay with us for years, and often decades, speaks volumes about the culture we have created.”