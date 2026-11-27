Digital apprenticeship training provider Baltic Apprenticeships has achieved Gold accredited membership of The 5% Club for 2026–2027, recognising its commitment to workforce development and creating structured earn-and-learn opportunities for its employees.

The accreditation was announced at The 5% Club’s Skills Summit on 18 November 2026, following the organisation’s participation in the annual Employer Audit.

The Employer Audit independently benchmarks participating organisations’ commitment to earn-and-learn employment, recognising employers through Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum accredited membership.

Gold accreditation is awarded to organisations where more than 5% of their UK workforce participates in qualifying earn-and-learn programmes, including apprenticeships, graduate development schemes and sponsored learning opportunities.

More than 286 organisations participated in the 2026 Employer Audit, representing industries including technology, construction, finance, defence, retail and the public sector.

The Audit also provides participating employers with detailed benchmarking insights into their recruitment, employment and development of earn-and-learn talent, including workforce diversity, programme completion rates and future growth plans.

Baltic, which is headquartered in Darlington, delivers digital apprenticeship programmes in areas including IT, data, AI, digital marketing and software development, working with employers across England to address digital skills gaps and support workforce development.

The organisation’s Gold accreditation recognises its commitment to applying this focus on learning and development within its own workforce, creating opportunities for colleagues to gain qualifications, develop their capabilities and progress in their careers.

Beth Chainey, Director of People Growth & Culture at Baltic, said: “We’re incredibly proud to have achieved Gold accreditation from The 5% Club. This recognition reflects our ongoing commitment to investing in our people and creating meaningful opportunities for colleagues to learn, develop and progress in their careers. “At Baltic, we believe that developing our people is key to our success. Whether that’s through apprenticeships, professional development or opportunities for career progression, we want everyone to feel supported and empowered to reach their full potential. “This achievement is a testament to the fantastic people we have across the business, and we look forward to continuing to build on this success by creating even more opportunities for our colleagues to grow and thrive.”

The 5% Club is a UK-wide employer movement with more than 1,300 member organisations, collectively employing more than 2.1 million people.

Its members are committed to increasing the number, quality and range of earn-and-learn opportunities, helping widen access to employment, support skills development and build a future-ready workforce.

Mark Cameron OBE, Chief Executive at The 5% Club, said: “It’s been a phenomenal year for the Employer Audit. We started out with 73 participating employers back in 2021, and this year more than 286 organisations took part. Baltic’s achievement of Gold membership shows what happens when a business genuinely commits to developing its people. It’s exactly the kind of leadership that will shape the UK’s future workforce. “This isn’t a one-off for Baltic, it’s how they operate. As more of our members reach these higher tiers each year, businesses like Baltic are helping raise the standard for workplace learning across their industries.”

Baltic’s Gold accreditation reflects its continued commitment to embedding learning and development into its organisational culture and supporting long-term career progression.