NPTC Group Library Team Writes New Chapter with National Award

NPTC Group of Colleges’ Library Services team has received national recognition for an innovative programme helping hundreds of students develop the academic, research and digital skills they need to succeed in their studies and beyond.

The team has won the 2026 Jeff Cooper Award for Partnership, Outreach and Collaboration from CoLRiC (the Council for Learning Resources in Colleges) for its Academic Skills: A Library-led, Technology-Enhanced Programme.

Named in honour of CoLRiC’s founder, the award celebrates outstanding service developments and projects built through partnership, engagement and collaboration.

Delivered to around 750 learners each year, NPTC Group’s Academic Skills programme equips Sixth Form Academy and vocational students with practical skills in research, referencing, academic conduct, digital literacy and content creation.

Students explore areas including AI tools, podcasting, mobile technologies and applications such as Canva while developing the confidence to find, evaluate and use information effectively and responsibly.

A key strength of the programme is the close partnership between library and teaching staff. Sessions are co-designed and embedded within the curriculum, with delivery aligned to assignment deadlines, assessment requirements and the points at which students need additional support.

The approach has helped establish the Library Services team as specialists in academic skills, digital literacy and the ethical use of AI, while ensuring students receive targeted support that contributes directly to their learning.

Judges praised the initiative as ‘a fantastic example of best practice‘ and highlighted evidence of improved student work, better-quality research and referencing, and increased academic results.

They added:

“This project is a wonderful example of how librarian involvement in delivering information and digital skills, alongside collaboration with teaching staff, can impact both student work and exam results.”

The panel also praised the programme for being low-cost, sustainable and transferable, describing it as a model that could be adapted by other colleges and have an impact across the wider profession.

Jo Mather, Head of Library Services at NPTC Group of Colleges, said:

“This recognition is so well deserved and reflects the hard work, creativity and commitment the team has invested in developing and delivering the Academic Skills programme.

“What makes this achievement particularly special is the difference it has made to our students. By working closely with teaching staff, the team has embedded information literacy, digital and academic skills into learning in a practical, engaging and accessible way.

“At a time when AI and digital technologies are transforming how we access and interact with information, library professionals have a vital role in helping learners think critically, evaluate sources and use technology responsibly. I’m immensely proud of what the team has achieved.”

Tessa Jennings, Vice Principal: Academic at NPTC Group of Colleges, said:

“I am immensely proud of our Library Team for receiving this award. Their work has transformed the way our Sixth Form Academy and vocational and HE students engage with research, digital literacy and academic writing skills, supporting around 750 learners each year.

“By working in partnership with teaching staff and placing students’ needs at the heart of their approach, they have created an inclusive and innovative programme that equips young people with the skills and confidence to thrive in higher education and beyond.”

Catherine Lewis, CEO of NPTC Group of Colleges, added:

“This is fantastic recognition of an innovative programme that gives our students the opportunity to build valuable digital literacy and research skills alongside their main programme of study.

“From creating podcasts and using applications such as Canva to developing the confidence to research effectively, students are gaining skills that will benefit them well beyond the classroom.

“This award is a wonderful example of what can happen when innovation, technology and great teaching and support come together. Jo and the team should be incredibly proud of what they have created, and we are very proud of them.”

The judges concluded that the Library Services team had demonstrated leadership within the organisation, with one commenting: “The team have built a successful programme and proved that it is scalable. Inspirational stuff!”

Pic Cap: One for the books: NPTC Group of Colleges’ Library Services team celebrates winning the 2026 Jeff Cooper Award for Partnership, Outreach and Collaboration.

Pictured: Kneeling front, Ceri O’Dwyer. Front row, left to right: Jo Mather, Sobia Shafique-Akhtar, Jacinta Jolly, Holly Phillips, Kelly Warlow and Laura Hoare. Back row, left to right: Liz Hammond, Deborah Castaldi, Karen Hall, Suzanne Baynham, Ceri Anderson and Jasmine Morris.