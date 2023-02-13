Colleges throughout Scotland share the love during St Valentine’s week

Colleges across Scotland are focussing on the week of St Valentine’s Day to roll out their annual #LoveScotlandsColleges campaign, and @BordersCollege can’t wait to share their own feelings on the vital role played by colleges right across the country.

The week-long campaign kicks off on Monday 13 February and will highlight the outstanding work of colleges throughout the country and see them showcase all the important courses and training they offer to provide skills and training to Scotland’s workforce now, and the workforce of the future.

Inspired by the iconic ‘Love is…’ characters and comic strip created by New Zealand cartoonist Kim Casali in the 60s, the campaign will promote a theme for every day of the most romantic week of the year covering:

College Love is… Giving Back (Community) Monday 13 February

College Love is… Our Partners (Businesses, Industry, Elected Members) St Valentine’s Day

College Love is… Learning (Fundamental reason for Colleges) Wednesday 15 February

College Love is… Our People (Students, Staff, Alumni) Thursday 16 February

College Love is… All You Need! (Encompassing everything) Friday 17 February

As the brainchild of the CDN Marketing and Communications Network, this third annual collaborative, joined up campaign is supported right across the college sector. It will highlight national and local examples of how colleges are supporting students, communities, businesses, staff and the economy.

Jim Metcalfe, Chief Executive of College Development Network (CDN), said:

“After the success of last year’s #LoveScotlandsColleges, we felt the best way to show just how passionate we are about further and higher education would be to hold our campaign around St Valentine’s Day.

“Colleges are at the heart of their communities and year on year they are showing how much they care about the education, development and training of the people they serve. They are essential to nurturing the next generation of professionals, tradesmen and women and skilled, work-ready graduates, who will go on to help the Scottish economy grow in the years to come.

“This campaign is a celebration of all that the sector does, and a way to shout about the fantastic, transformative work undertaken by colleges every day. That has also seen colleges up and down the country at the forefront of helping their communities through the cost of living crisis by offering warm areas, free breakfasts for students, and advice.

“The college sector loves to educate, support, upskill and train learners. What better time to show all that than around St Valentine’s Day. I can’t wait to see even more inspiring examples of what the sector does through the #LoveScotlandsColleges campaign.”

Shona Struthers, Chief Executive, Colleges Scotland, said:

“Scotland’s Colleges are without doubt the beating heart of post school education and training that makes this country a vibrant, exciting and innovative place to live and work and also admired across the globe.

“The growing industries Scotland has now from tourism and hospitality to construction and healthcare are all staffed by skilled college graduates who are supporting our economy and our communities. And industries set for future growth like e-sport, green energy generation and new forms of transport will flourish because of the contribution of colleges.

“It’s really important that we raise awareness of what our sector does so well through the #LoveScotlandsColleges campaign. I encourage everyone to share that love throughout this important week. When colleges thrive, Scotland thrives.”

Join the conversation – #LoveScotlandsColleges – and find out about the important work of Scotland’s colleges.

www.cdn.ac.uk/love-scotlands-colleges-2023/

