Colleges Unite to Launch Skills Partnership Supporting the Celtic Freeport

NPTC Group of Colleges, Gower College Swansea, Pembrokeshire College and Coleg Sir Gâr join forces to prepare the workforce for a new era of economic opportunity in the South West Wales region.

A landmark alliance between the four colleges has officially launched a major new skills initiative designed to equip people across South West Wales with the skills, knowledge and qualifications needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving economy.

The initiative was launched at a special event attended by leaders from government, education and industry, highlighting the collective commitment of the region’s further education sector to supporting one of the most significant economic developments in Wales.

The event featured keynote addresses from Cefin Campbell, Deputy Minister for Skills and Tertiary Education in Wales; Mark Dacey, Chief Executive of NPTC Group of Colleges; Dr Mark Picton, Partnership Director; Dr Chris Martin OBE, Interim Chair of the Celtic Freeport Board and Jane Lewis, Manager of the Regional Learning Partnership South West Wales.

Working together as a regional alliance, the four colleges will play a central role in developing the skilled workforce needed to support growth across South West Wales, ensuring local people can access the education, training and qualifications required for future careers.

Emerging investment across the region is expected to generate a wide range of employment opportunities in renewable energy, advanced manufacturing, engineering, construction, logistics, digital technologies and other high-growth sectors. The partnership will help ensure the region has the skilled workforce needed to support this growth.

Through this collaborative partnership, funded by Medr (the Commission for Tertiary Education and Research) the four colleges will develop and deliver programmes aligned to emerging industry needs, helping to create a strong pipeline of skilled workers while supporting employers to address future workforce demands.

“This isn’t training for training’s sake; it’s a direct pipeline of skilled people ready to support the growth happening on our doorstep, and we’re proud to be doing that alongside our partner Colleges.”

Speaking at the launch, Dr Mark Picton said:

“There are opportunities arising that will be transformational for our region. What makes this initiative particularly powerful is the strength of collaboration between our colleges. By working together, we can combine our expertise, resources and regional reach to ensure learners, employers and communities across South West Wales are fully prepared to benefit from these opportunities.

“The partnership reflects a shared commitment between the four colleges to create a coordinated approach to skills development, ensuring provision is responsive to the needs of both industry and local communities.”

Kelly Fountain, CEO of Gower College Swansea, explains the College’s involvement:

”This partnership puts Gower College Swansea right at the heart of one of the biggest economic opportunities our region has seen. As investment in renewable energy and green industries accelerates through the Celtic Freeport, we’re making sure local people have a direct route into those jobs.

“Our Celtic Freeport-aligned training, including wind turbine electrical maintenance and hydrogen safety, carbon capture, and our High Voltage Authorised Person course, is designed specifically to meet the needs of employers who will be recruiting for this new green economy.



“This isn’t training for training’s sake; it’s a direct pipeline of skilled people ready to support the growth happening on our doorstep, and we’re proud to be doing that alongside our partner Colleges.”