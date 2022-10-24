Construction firm gets top marks completing more than £2.7m of works in the education sector

Yorkshire and Lincolnshire construction firm, Hobson & Porter has carried out more than £2.7m worth of refurbishment works in the education sector, while schools and colleges have been closed over the holidays.

The projects have included the £850,000 refurbishment of Hull College’s ground floor tower block café, and the fifth and seventh floors of the building, as well as other works around the wider campus and external courtyard remodelling. The work has created better social space for training and development at Queen Gardens and was completed on time and within budget.

Another project in Hull has involved a £700,000 project for Hull Esteem and Hull City Council at Butterflies Nursery School on Priory Road. The existing nursery was demolished and replaced with a modern and larger new building. The project included landscaping and the creation of a playground and sensory areas, all of which has been welcomed by the local community.

Hobson & Porter has also successfully completed a series of projects for East Riding of Yorkshire Council in time for the start of term. A £200,000 project at St Andrews Kirk Ella has seen several buildings refurbished to improve the learning and teaching spaces. The team has also completed a £270,000 project for North Ferriby Primary School, completely re-roofing the school and refurbishing several classrooms. The essential maintenance to the roof including the removal of asbestos. Lastly, Market Weighton Primary School has also benefited from £255,000 worth of construction works, with the refurbishment of the sports centre changing rooms, WC’s and reception areas.

Minor works manager, Sam Robertson, from Hobson & Porter, said:

“We understand the time pressures when it comes to working in the education sector. We have such a short timeframe in the school holidays to get everything done to the highest standard in time for the first day back in September!

“Hull College, Hull Esteem, Hull City Council and the East Riding of Yorkshire Council have been clients for many years because we never over promise or under deliver. We are very proud of these recent projects, which ultimately provide a better environment for young people to learn and grow.”

Hobson & Porter has also carried out two projects in North Yorkshire for York City Council. Sam added:

“We have also carried out £428,000 worth of re-roofing works to Huntington Primary School and Elvington Primary School that will ensure the longevity of the buildings for many years to come.

“Our expertise and commitment to providing the best possible return on investment for the education sector is what makes us stand out from our competitors and it is why we keep winning work at nurseries, schools and colleges across the region.”

Published in