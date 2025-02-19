Councils, Business and Education Go Green to Help Inspire more Females into Tech Jobs

Over 240 students from 22 schools in East Anglia explored technology roles thanks to STEM Learning’s ‘I Belong’ programme, supported by Eastern Education Group (EEG), BT Group and Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Council.

The ‘green tech fest’ shone a light on the exciting opportunities that technology roles offer in relation to sustainability – whilst also encouraging girls to consider careers in technology.

The event was held at Adastral Park – BT’s leading research and development centre.

A further event in March will conclude this project and will see learners of all ages participate in more activities related to green tech roles at EEG’s award-winning Extended Reality lab.

Students had the opportunity to work with state-of-the-art computing kit, participate in team challenges to look at how technology can be used to tackle real-world problems and they engaged in discussion workshops that focused on how young people can help make the technology world as inclusive as possible.

They also heard from Beverly Clarke, MBE – award winning tech educationalist and CEO of the charity ‘Technology Books for Children’ who told the story of her journey into technology.

In terms of why more females are not going into technology, she said:

“There are lots of factors at play. Sometimes it’s not seeing yourself being represented (in technology) or a lack of encouragement at school, societal issues – it’s multi layered and complex so a day like today which highlight the opportunities that exist in a world that is changing is crucial. If you are going to be consuming tech, you need to know how it works.”

Mimi, from Thomas Gainsborough School participated in activities. Mimi said: “We learnt that there is not enough female representation in tech. We can name men in tech but not women. By getting into technology, we can be the change we want to see.”

Tallulah Mae, also from Thomas Gainsborough School said:

“I’m considering taking a GCSE in tech.”

Other inspirational female technologists from BT and EEG gave presentations.

Laraine Moody, Group Principal at the University Professional Development centre (part of EEG) said

“Our research shows that around 22% of students who choose GCSE computer science are girls. Post-16, girls represent only 22% of A Level computer students, so there is a real need to inspire more female students to pursue technology subjects and ultimately to enter the workforce in technology focused roles. As the window for choosing GSCE options is currently open, we’re hoping that the event will inspire female students to choose technology subjects by showcasing the ‘green’ technology careers available such as those in smart agriculture and transport.”

Pete Bell, Managing Director, Adastral Park, BT said

“We’re delighted to support the programme and continue our long standing collaboration with EEG to support both primary and secondary students with STEM and Computing focussed events. Encouraging STEM learning and bringing to life the exciting careers available in technology is critical to inspiring the next generation.”

Laraine Moody added:

“We are thrilled to be part of this groundbreaking collaboration. This programme has the ability to empower students of all genders, but particularly girls, to pursue further and higher education in technology fields. Our hope is that this initiative will not only boost girls’ confidence in taking up technology subjects – but also create a more inclusive and diverse future for the tech industry.”