Coventry College launch the first FE Mental Health Playbook

withinu, the digital mental health platform has just announced the launch of the Coventry College Mental Health Playbook.

Students at Coventry College will be the first in the country to have access to thewithinuMental Health Playbook.

The platform will help learners build and maintain their mental wellbeing by sending them weekly, actionable tips that they can incorporate into their daily life, alongside signposting individual support offered by the college.

Weekly email communications will be delivered to learners throughout the year, with messaging also set to appear across campus in various print formats and digitally through the college’s social media channels.

Learners who subscribe to the Playbook will also receive ongoing support materials including a gratitude journal, a health and wellness journal, and a self-care workbook.

They will also receive discounts and offers from leading Coventry organisations including CV Life, and the opportunity to attend monthly webinars led by leading UK experts on mental health and motivation.

Danny Matharu, founder at withinu said:

“Coventry is the first college in the UK to launch this ground-breaking, proactive mental health initiative, all about showing its learners that their mental wellbeing is at the forefront of its priorities.

“By supporting and educating learners through continuous exchanges of information, expert guidance, and simple, actionable ways for them to build and maintain their own mental health, we hope we can empower the learners to make a real difference to their mental health.

“We are delighted to be working with Coventry College – an institution that is truly committed not only to providing excellent educational opportunities but also supporting learner welfare holistically. It is widely recognised that early intervention is key when it comes to maintaining good mental health, so we hope this playbook makes a real difference for learners.

Carol Thomas, Principal at Coventry College said:

“Our students’ wellbeing is a huge priority for us, and we are thrilled to be launching this new initiative on World Mental Health Day.

“We are passionate about ensuring our learners have access not just to cutting edge learning and facilities but also top-quality welfare support – which is why we are really excited about teaming up alongside withinu on this innovative new project.

“The Playbook will give learners guidance around theirs and their peers’ mental health and wellbeing needs, and part of that is to continually remind our them of the various support mechanisms that we have throughout the college that they can access anytime, regardless of the size of the issue.

“We hope that by providing our students with access to these kinds of resources we can make a real difference not just during their time here at college but also long into their future careers too.”

Learners can get the Playbook via the bespoke web page which can be accessed by scanning QR codes displayed throughout campus and via links on the college social media channels.

Visit www.playbook.withinu.net/coventry-college

Published in