CRC Culinary Arts Lecturer Nominated for Public Sector Catering Award

Jake Piper, the Culinary Arts lecturer at Cambridge Regional College, has received a well-deserved nomination for the prestigious Catering College Award at the upcoming Public Sector Catering Awards 2023. Jake’s remarkable contributions to training and educating the next generation of chefs, catering managers, and front-of-house staff in the public sector have earned him this recognition. As a former CRC student himself, Jake has continued to excel since joining the faculty as a Culinary Arts lecturer. His dedication and passion for his craft have been an inspiration to students and colleagues alike.

Jake’s commitment and passion for culinary arts education has led to exceptional results in student development. His approach to teaching has inspired his students to pursue successful careers in the hospitality industry, and he has provided them with the support and guidance they need to achieve their goals.

His dedication and commitment to culinary arts education have made a significant contribution to the public sector’s training and education of future hospitality professionals. His nomination for the Catering College Award is a well-deserved recognition of his outstanding achievements and the impact he has had on the industry.



On the news, Jake announced his nomination for an award with these words, “The nomination for this award is a testament to the tireless efforts of the entire department. Despite the challenges we faced over the past few years, we remained dedicated to meeting the needs of our learners. We had to adapt to new circumstances, put in extra hours, and balance teaching with extra studying and marking. Being recognized for our hard work means a great deal to us.”

In conclusion, Jake Piper’s nomination for the Catering College Award at the Public Sector Catering Awards 2023 is a testament to his exceptional teaching, guidance, and commitment to culinary arts education. His passion and dedication have inspired his students to pursue successful careers in the hospitality industry, and his impact has been felt not only by his students but also by local businesses. We wish Jake the best of luck and hope that he will continue to inspire and educate future generations of hospitality professionals.

For more information on our culinary courses – take a look here.

For more information on the Public Sector Catering Awards 2023 – take a look here.

Published in