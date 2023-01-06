Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment

CRC Tutor publishes new book on game design theory

Cambridge Regional College January 6, 2023
0 Comments
Michael Killick – Games Design Tutor at Cambridge Regional College

The Way We Play allows you to explore game design and theory while also learning the nuances of how games in different genres should be approached, their workings, and successful unique selling points in a competitive gaming field. As you progress further into the book, BAFTA Nominated Young Games Design Mentor Michael Killick walks you through the more technical aspects of game development and shares techniques that will enable you to take your first steps in designing your own games.

Upon completing this book, you will have a firm understanding of the gaming industry, from theory through design and production.

What You Will Learn

  • Understand theories within games design
  • Grasp what it takes to design and create your first game
  • Look back at previous popular games and what made them so great
  • Cover all aspects of design to allow you to begin designing your first video game

This book is perfect for anyone who would like to explore the fundamentals of game design and the theory behind it. This is also a chance to learn what goes into a game and how a game can be designed to be fun!

For more information on our games design courses, see our website here.

To buy your own copy of the book, please see Amazon.

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education
Published in: Education
Topics: , , ,
Cambridge Regional College

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .