CRC Tutor publishes new book on game design theory

Michael Killick – Games Design Tutor at Cambridge Regional College

The Way We Play allows you to explore game design and theory while also learning the nuances of how games in different genres should be approached, their workings, and successful unique selling points in a competitive gaming field. As you progress further into the book, BAFTA Nominated Young Games Design Mentor Michael Killick walks you through the more technical aspects of game development and shares techniques that will enable you to take your first steps in designing your own games.

Upon completing this book, you will have a firm understanding of the gaming industry, from theory through design and production.

What You Will Learn

Understand theories within games design

Grasp what it takes to design and create your first game

Look back at previous popular games and what made them so great

Cover all aspects of design to allow you to begin designing your first video game

This book is perfect for anyone who would like to explore the fundamentals of game design and the theory behind it. This is also a chance to learn what goes into a game and how a game can be designed to be fun!



