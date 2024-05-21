Latest News

From education to employment

Stockton Riverside College student among dancers in BGT golden buzzer act

Marie May 21, 2024
0 Comments
Phoenix Boy Billy

Dance company Phoenix Boys celebrated receiving the golden buzzer on Saturday night’s episode of Britain’s Got Talent!

The group, which includes members from all over the UK, were jumping for joy after dance legend Bruno Tonioli hit the golden buzzer so hard that he smashed it! A teary Bruno said how the group reminded him of being a young male dancer.

Members of the group spoke of how it felt like everything was frozen in time and getting the gold buzzer was the most surreal experience and the happiest moment of their lives. The group enjoyed a standing ovation from the whole auditorium at the London Palladium.

Stockton Riverside College Musical Theatre student, Billy is a member of the group. The 17-year-old from Hartlepool also trains at K.R. Dance Studios in Hartlepool.

He now cannot wait to go live in front of the nation in a few weeks with his friends!

Billy said:

“I just don’t think any of us were expecting this. In that moment the whole experience changed. It felt incredible, and we were all left jumping around the stage.”

The golden buzzer gives the group a ticket straight through to the live semi-finals.

In training and rehearsals every day either for college, his dance school or the Phoenix Boys, he said:

“It has been a busy time, and there’s more to come, but it has tested me as a performer, and I have definitely benefitted from that.

“It has been a massive challenge but also an amazing experience, so far. I have loved every part of it.”

Phoenix Boys is a nationwide dance associate programme which currently runs in London, Manchester and Birmingham, and provides supplementary training to budding male dancers. The ethos of the company is to provide an environment for male dancers to thrive, whether dancing for a hobby or a career on stage or screen.

