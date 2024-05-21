ESCP’s Executive Education Custom & Open programmes rank among the top 15 globally in 2024 Financial Times ranking

ESCP Business School’s Executive Education custom programmes and open-enrolment programmes were ranked 11th and 14th respectively in the annual Financial Times global ranking.

Among the global top 90 custom programme providers, ESCP moved up three places from last year, coming in 11th worldwide (10th in Europe). ESCP also gained three places from 2023 in the Open-Enrolment Executive Education ranking, earning 14th globally (12th in Europe) among the top 80 open-enrolment programme providers. This exemplary result confirms ESCP’s place among the world-leading business schools in executive education as well as undergraduate & postgraduate studies.

FT Custom: 11th worldwide, 10th in Europe

ESCP’s Executive Education Custom programmes were ranked 11th in the world, and 10th in Europe. Its company-tailored programmes scored highly across the board, achieving 10th place worldwide for faculty diversity, based on the origins and gender of teaching staff.

It scored 11th for future use, with a high percentage of participants intending to reuse the same school for custom learning in the future. This may be in part thanks to the outstanding follow-up provided by the school, which scored 12th for the extent and effectiveness of the follow-up provided once participants had returned to the workplace.

Executive Education has experienced a fundamental shift over recent years. Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, participants were primarily focused on digital transformation. But in recent years, the school has seen an increased focus on ethical management, exploring environmental, social and governance centres of learning.

ESCP has risen to this challenge. The relevance of skills gained, the ease with which they were implemented, and the extent to which the courses encouraged new ways of thinking were highly rated in the FT ranking, with ESCP also coming in 12th worldwide for new skills and learning.

FT Open : 14th worldwide, 12th in Europe

ESCP’s Open-Enrolment Executive Education programmes were ranked 14th globally, and 12th in Europe in 2024.

The school’s truly international profile earned it 9th place for international participants, based on the percentage of students from outside the school’s country and region. All of ESCP’s programmes benefit from the school’s European, multi-campus model of excellence with locations in Berlin, London, Madrid, Paris, Turin and Warsaw. This unique, diverse environment is the foundation for the strong results of ESCP’s open programmes earned across the international experience criteria.

It was ranked 14th worldwide for aims achieved: the extent to which personal and professional expectations were met, and the likelihood that participants would recommend the programme. Finally, ESCP open programmes achieved 13th place worldwide for course design: flexibility of the course and appropriateness of class size, structure and design.

This ranking underlines several years of steady progress for the ESCP open programmes, from 19th in 2022 to 17th in 2023 and 14th in 2024.

Professor Léon Laulusa, Dean and Executive President of ESCP Business School, says

“As the world’s oldest business school, ESCP maintains its position of excellence thanks to the hard work and dedication of our faculty, learners, and staff. These exceptional results demonstrate our commitment to bridging the gap between the professional and academic worlds to help today’s and tomorrow’s responsible business leaders realise their full potential and fulfilment.”

Véronique Tran, Executive Vice-President of Executive Education and Corporate Relations, commented

“We are exceptionally proud of our ranking this year, which is a testament to the continuous growth of our open and custom programmes. The strong performance across the criteria, in particular aims achieved, new skills and learning, and future use, highlights the strength of our commitment to helping business leaders acquire the agile and responsible management skills they need to transform their organisations.”