Creating Hope at Borders College

Congratulations to the Student Support Services team for becoming the second service in the Scottish Borders to achieve the Creating Hope Champions Award.

The Creating Hope scheme, run by NHS Borders and Breathing Space, is open to any organisation or group in the Scottish Borders that wishes to demonstrate their commitment to being a mentally healthy and suicide safer community.

To achieve the award, the student services team demonstrated their efforts to promote good mental health practice, create supportive environments and safe spaces, implement mental health and trauma training, and identify mental health and suicide champions within the team.

By signing up to the scheme, the team hopes to raise awareness of mental health and suicide prevention and encourage more students to access the college’s support services.

Our Student Support Services Mental Health and Suicide Champions are:

Debbie Whellans

Hayley Redden

Jo De Luca

Going forward, this team will work together with colleagues and students to raise awareness of mental health, challenge stigma, and identify ways to improve our approaches to supporting students facing mental health difficulties.

