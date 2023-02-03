Creative skills under the spotlight for students

Students on a range of creative and visual arts courses at Gower College Swansea had a fantastic opportunity to meet with employers and university lecturers during the first ever Design 48 showcase, which was held at the Gorseinon and Llwyn y Bryn campuses.

The idea behind Design 48 was developed by the College in partnership with Rachael Wheatley of Waters Creative.

A series of talks and practical taster sessions, Design48 was designed to inspire learners and boost their employability skills. It also aimed to raise their aspirations and awareness of the wide range of educational and career pathways available to them within the creative industries.

At Gorseinon, the students took part in workshops including photography, production, acting, creative media and textiles.

At Llwyn y Bryn, learners took part in workshops including fashion illustration, jewellery making and design, as well as attending career talks on the events management, furniture design, photography and digital industries.

“We feel it’s really important for our creative students to meet with representatives from higher education institutions, employers and practitioners as part of their College courses so we were delighted to have so many really inspirational people on board,” says Learning Area Manager for Visual Arts, Kieran Keogh.

“As a proud member of the Creative Industries Employer Board, we are really keen to nurture talent, identify opportunities for young people, provide coaching and mentoring, and celebrate achievement,” adds Learning Area Manager for Creative Arts, Jenny Hill.

Many thanks to the organisations and individuals who attended the College, led on workshops and taster sessions, and provided such a positive experience for our learners:

Angela Gidden MBE; BBC; Dneg Montreal; Hypebound; Icreate; Niki Groom; Peter Price Media; Rhys Morgan; Stori Cymru; Swansea Arena; Tinopolis; University of South Wales (Atrium); Visit Digital; Waters Creative

