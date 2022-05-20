“Creativity should be celebrated” says Falmouth’s Vice-Chancellor as Showcase celebrations set to launch for 2022  

21 – 26 May 2022 – 10:00-16:00 daily

Falmouth University’s Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive has called on 2022’s graduating creatives to be bold and ambitious in their creative careers, as Falmouth University’s vast exhibition of graduating student work is back for the first time since the pandemic.

Professor Emma Hunt, who joined the University as Vice-Chancellor in January spoke as the institution gets set to mark the first in-person Showcase to take place since 2019.

A highlight of the creative calendar for the institution and its network of creative and technolgy partners, the Showcase event is a cross-campus celebration of the finest work produced by graduates – and a culmination of their studies.

Located in workshops, studios and academic spaces, the University’s Showcase is a fantastic opportunity to explore the creativity of students, from disciplines including art, design, photography, fashion and film.

In a move to mark the long-standing relationship the University has with surrounding communities, the Showcase will for the first time be accompanied by a special ‘Community Day’ celebration, as Falmouth’s School of Art mark’s its 120th anniversary.

Falmouth’s Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive Professor Emma Hunt said:

“There’s an exciting energy and buzz around this year’s Showcase – and we’re delighted to be able to widen the celebration to encompass a day of family–friendly entertainment at our Falmouth campus to mark the occasion. The Showcase exhibitions are an inspiring and exciting reflection of the spirit and tenacity of our students in the face of adversity – continuing their studies despite the challenges they’ve faced in the last few years during the pandemic.

“We hope that this determination to succeed will stand them in good stead in their careers. Falmouth’s students are ever resourceful and entrepreneurial. Creativity really should be celebrated – and with some of the country’s best emerging talent going on to start their careers this summer, I call on them to continue their bold, ambitious and courageous application of everything they have learned at Falmouth…and fly the flag for the creative industries.”

The public displays offer an unmissable opportunity to enjoy the work of students before they take their place at the heart of the creative industries.

Find out more about Falmouth’s Showcase in the official brochure – or head over to our digital showcase to see a variety of creative work from this year’s graduating cohorts.

Published in