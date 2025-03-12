Culinary Reunion: Former Students Return to Borders College for an Inspiring Demonstration

@BordersCollege recently hosted a heartwarming event, bringing together past and present students from its previous Level 3 course in Catering and Hospitality programme.

Former students Angus Levell and Mia Kinghorn returned as accomplished professionals—and now as a couple—ready to share their journey and inspire the next generation of chefs. The highlight? A captivating culinary demonstration by Angus left everyone buzzing with excitement.

A Masterclass in Flavour and Technique

Angus, a respected chef at The Caddy Man near Jedburgh, wowed the audience with a signature dish from the Caddy Man: pigeon paired with pearl barley risotto. This creation beautifully blends traditional Scottish ingredients with modern techniques, showcasing comfort and refinement and using only local fine Scottish game donated by Burnside Farm Foods for the occasion.

During the session, Angus guided students through every step, from preparing the pigeon to achieving perfectly crispy skin and juicy meat. He shared practical tips, like lightly scoring the skin to prevent shrinkage while emphasising the importance of balance in flavour and texture.

The star accompaniment, pearl barley risotto, added creaminess and depth to the dish. Angus demonstrated how gradual stock incorporation and constant stirring unlock the grains’ starches, creating a velvety base. Seasonal vegetables and locally sourced herbs elevated the dish further, highlighting the value of fresh, sustainable produce.

Throughout the demo, Angus encouraged questions, addressing topics ranging from knife skills to adapting recipes for diverse diets. Drawing on his experience at prestigious venues like Gleneagles, he offered invaluable insights into menu planning and industry trends.

From Classroom to Career: A Love Story

Beyond the cooking lesson, Angus and Mia’s story added a personal touch to the day. They first met as classmates at Borders College, bonding over their shared passion for food and hospitality. Years later, they’re not only thriving in their careers but also preparing to marry this September!

Mia joined Angus during the Q&A, sharing her perspective on teamwork and resilience in the fast-paced world of catering. Together, they reminded students that success isn’t just about individual achievements—it’s about collaboration, adaptability, and the connections you make along the way.

Inspiration for Future Generations

For current students, the visit was more than a masterclass; it was a source of motivation. Witnessing former students excel and return to give back reinforced the transformative power of education. Angus’s precision and creativity inspired budding chefs to aim high, while his and Mia’s journey underscored the lifelong friendships and opportunities born from pursuing your dreams.

As Borders College wishes Angus and Mia all the best for their wedding, their visit leaves a lasting impression. It reminds us that the culinary arts are about more than food—they’re about connection, creativity, and leaving a legacy.

In the end, Angus and Mia’s story proves that passion, perseverance, and partnership are the true ingredients of success. For aspiring chefs, the takeaway is clear: whether you’re crafting a simple meal or an intricate dish, the real magic lies in the joy and camaraderie that food brings to our lives.

Robbie Brunton, Chef Lecturer at Borders College, said:

“I would like to extend a heartfelt and sincere thank you to Johnny Rutherford and his wife, Susie, from Burnside Farm Foods in Kelso. Their generous donation of Scottish game was pivotal in supporting the college during our recent workshop.

“This contribution enriched the learning experience for Angus and the students and allowed them to create an exceptional dish right here on campus. The dedication and generosity of individuals like Johnny and Susie are invaluable to fostering hands-on education and inspiring the next generation of culinary talent. We sincerely appreciate their commitment to both the college and the local community.”