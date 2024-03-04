D2L strengthens its position in Ireland

University College Dublin, Royal College of Physicians Ireland and Irish Deaf Society are among many corporations and higher education institutions helping to deliver high-quality learning experiences with D2L Brightspace

D2L, a global learning technology company, continues to build momentum across Ireland, helping more corporations and higher education institutions to improve their educational offerings. With its focus on meeting the evolving needs of learners and organisations alike, D2L Brightspace has become a leading choice for those seeking a modern, personalised, and flexible teaching and learning experience for all.

“In Ireland, D2L already serves 10 valued customers and there are many new partnerships on the horizon,” said Stewart Watts, Managing Director, EMEA at D2L. “Our success in the Emerald Isle can be attributed to the innovative and unique features of our learning platform, D2L Brightspace, which dovetail nicely with the goals and objectives of our customers to help drive value. Customers love its user-friendliness, scalability, interoperability, advanced analytics, and highly accessibility options. Ireland is an important market for our growth, and we are excited about the opportunities for further collaborations that lie ahead.”

Irish institutions recently selecting D2L Brightspace include:

Technological University Dublin (TU Dublin) required a new Virtual Learning Environment (VLE) that prioritised accessibility and security in line with its strategic vision. D2L’s collaborative partnership approach was fundamental to TU Dublin making its selection. Impressed by the initial rollout, TU Dublin made the decision to transition all campuses to D2L Brightspace. The implementation is currently in progress, with plans to onboard all staff and students onto Brightspace for Semester 1 2024.

University of Limerick (UL) wanted to provide additional functionality and a more user-friendly learning experience that could help enable the institution to deliver more flexible and enhanced programmes. Since September 2023, UL has benefitted from a single VLE/ Learning Management System (LMS), which is used by more than 16,000 learners.

In September 2023, The Corporate Governance Institute selected D2L Brightspace for its comprehensive assessment and course design features.

International Institute of Nutrition & Health (IINH) provides globally recognised and accredited training programmes in Nutrition & Health Coaching. Having used an open-source learning platform for many years, IINH switched to D2L Brightspace in 2021 as its user-friendly interface and mobile responsiveness could help improve the overall experience for learners.

Irish Deaf Society (IDS) is the national representative organisation of the Deaf community in Ireland. It upholds the status of Irish Sign Language, which is the first and preferred language of deaf people in Ireland. With Deaf teachers delivering a variety of courses visually through Irish Sign Language (ISL), since 2021 IDS has been using D2L Brightspace in a unique way to help increase the awareness and usage of ISL, as well as to help improve the broader education provision to the Deaf adult community.

University College Dublin (UCD) selected D2L Brightspace in February 2018 for its ability to support learning outcomes and curriculum mapping, which addressed key needs within the institution. UCD already used a VLE, but it operated in isolation from other tools. This led to a disjointed experience for upwards of 38,000 students as they had to frequently switch between solutions. D2L Brightspace’s strong pedagogical foundation, vibrant community and commitment to accessibility resonated well with UCD’s values. Prior to implementation, UCD dedicated significant time to migration planning and consulted with peer institutions to obtain valuable insights from similar transitions.

Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) delivers a range of online and blended training courses to more than 18,000 individuals across the country, including professional rugby players, coaches, medics, and nutritionists. IRFU needed a new, reliable learning platform and selected D2L Brightspace in September 2018 for its pedagogical flexibility and due to the excellent references IRFU received from existing D2L Brightspace customers.

Royal College of Physicians Ireland (RCPI) is a postgraduate medical training college dedicated to seeing that doctors have the skills to provide patients with the best possible care. To help deliver high-quality learning experiences to learners, trainees, members and fellows, RCPI uses D2L Brightspace and Creator+ to craft engaging, highly accessible and user-friendly content.

National Adult Literacy Agency (NALA) is dedicated to advancing equal opportunities by addressing unmet literacy, numeracy and digital literacy needs in Ireland. Finding their legacy learning platform restrictive, NALA decided to switch to D2L Brightspace in 2018 to help offer their students a more modern, user-friendly and engaging learning experience

Since October 2017, AirNav Ireland has relied on D2L Brightspace to help support internal training for air traffic controllers on the national safety management system. This training contributes significantly to the ongoing safety of Irish airspace.

Learn more about D2L and how its digital learning experts design and support the most motivational, engaging and inspiring learning experiences.