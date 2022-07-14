DCG Celebrates Student Achievements

The achievements and commitment of students and staff across Derby College Group (DCG) have gone under the spotlight with a series of celebration events.

Young people and adults who have been studying a wide range of subjects from Childcare to Professional Construction gathered for presentations to mark the end of the academic year, celebrate success and bid farewell to those moving onto the next stage of their lives.

The events organised ranged from large presentation ceremonies to smaller gatherings and other events including a jobs fair for Health and Social Care students at the Roundhouse to find out more about work placement and career opportunities open to them.

DCG’s Principal and Chief Executive Mandie Stravino OBE said: “After a challenging but very successful year, different curriculum areas wanted to celebrate their students’ hard work and achievements in their own unique ways.

“Many of the young people who started their College journey two years ago in the midst of the pandemic have faced unprecedented challenges in an incredibly positive and mature way and deserve special mention.

“The celebration events were also an opportunity for students to thank their teachers and support teams who have gone above to help them achieve their goals.

“We wish all of our graduating students the best of luck with their next steps – whether that is onto higher education, apprenticeships, the workplace or to set up their own businesses – and we look forward to seeing our returning students back in September.”

Among the students receiving awards were:

Halima Khanom (26) from Alfreton enrolled at DCG’s Community College in Ilkeston having lost her retail job during Covid and having a baby. Supported by the college with childcare costs, she has studied counselling, mental health awareness and creative writing. Her college course gave her the confidence and skills to secure a job at a well-being charity and she is now planning to return to College in September to study GCSE English.

Liyba Hussain (18) won the Business student of the year award. The former Littleover Community School pupil has secured a place at Manchester Metropolitan University to study International Business Management and plans to set up her own business in the future. Liyba said that her highlights included work experience at the Derby College Student Union which helped develop her leadership skills.

Electrical installation students Archie Lamb and Dhawood Abdul-Majid who both originally came to College on Level 1 programmes and have now passed their Level 3 qualifications. They are both hoping to secure apprenticeships.

Khaloud Muhana (37) was congratulated for completing her Level 3 Beauty Therapy study programme at a celebration event at the Roundhouse. She originally studied English and Maths at College and then enrolled on the full time programme. She combined her studies with family commitments and latterly being pregnant with her fourth child Adam who was born two months ago. She is planning to continue her studies in Beauty or Hair this September with her sights set on starting her own business.

Floristry student Amanda Strickland (39) from Ripley was one of the learners to receive Student of the Year awards at the Broomfield Hall celebration events. Having given up her job as a care home manager to return to College, she has recently secured a job as a florist in Derby. “It was a tough decision to give up my job and come back to college but I am so glad that I did and I now have a job that I love.”

Applications are being taken for all full time and part time study programmes throughout the summer with enrolment starting at the end of August.

For more information, visit www.derby-college.ac.uk

Published in