DCG Chosen For British Cycling Talent Pathway

Derby College Group (DCG) has been chosen as one of just four colleges in the UK to offer a special sports qualification for young athletes who want to combine top level training with qualifications to support their wider career aspirations.

DCG has joined colleges in Manchester, Gloucestershire and St Albans in being accredited by British Cycling to offer the Level three Diploma in Sporting Excellence (DiSE).

The two-year programme, based at Broomfield Hall College in Morley, enables aspiring cyclists aged 16 to 18 the opportunity to train with British Cycling coaches alongside a full-time academic or vocational study programme of their choice.

Applications are open until May 27 2022 for young people who are members of a British Cycling affiliated club and who are or have the potential to ride at an elite level through the organisation’s talent pathway.

In addition, places are also available for the RIBBLE rechrg Performance Academy which is run by DCG in partnership with Ribble junior and development road cycling team – combining top flight training with full time study.

DCG Team Manager Nick Ramsden continued: “It is a huge accolade for Derby College Group to be one of just four colleges in the UK to offer this pathway for aspiring cycling athletes.

“Derby is fast becoming renowned a centre of excellence for cycling – not least with the velodrome facilities at the Arena.

“By using all the facilities available to us and utilising the support of the team of expert coaches, trainers and mentors, we will provide a clear pathway for young athletes who have their sights set on a professional cycling career.

“Our aim through the DiSE and RIBBLE rechrg Performance Academy is to enable young athletes to compete at a high level and gain qualifications to open doors to future careers in the sport.”

British Cycling’s Performance Pathway Manager Tom Stanton said: “Being in receipt of DiSE places created a new and exciting opportunity for us to expand our support offer.

“As the development pathway evolves, it is key for us to ensure we are attracting and enabling the most talented athletes in the UK to British Cycling.”

Click here for more information about the British Cycling programme and for information about the RIBBLE rechrg Performance Academy visit the DCG website.

