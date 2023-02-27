Department for Education’s Pre-Condition on Teacher Pay Talks

Data shows that while the commitment of school leaders meant 90% of schools remained open through the NEU’s first strike, over half of children still missed out on a day of school.

A Department for Education spokesperson said:

“On Tuesday the Education Secretary wrote to trade union leaders offering to move into formal talks on pay and covering all the areas in dispute.

“This offer, which still stands, builds on six weeks of discussions and was made on the clear and reasonable condition that the National Education Union pauses its damaging strike action next week, mirroring the approach agreed by the Government with the Royal College of Nursing.

“It’s extremely disappointing that the NEU’s leadership is not yet prepared to join these talks – and particularly as strikes have a significant impact on children’s education, especially following the disruption of the past two years.

“Ahead of its National Executive Committee meeting tomorrow, we urge the NEU to suspend its planned action and get round the table so we can work together to find a fair and reasonable package for hard working teachers and put an end to this uncertainty and disruption for children and families.”

Sector Response

Dr Mary Bousted and Kevin Courtney, Joint General Secretary of the National Education Union, said:

“It is completely disingenuous to suggest that we are not willing to enter talks with Government. We are absolutely ready to come to talks. What we cannot accept are pre-conditions which require us to pause strike action before we have made any progress through negotiations to resolve this dispute.

“Let us be clear. The only reason Gillian Keegan has come to the table at all is because of the NEU’s successful ballot result. We want to resolve this dispute in the interests of teachers and children’s education. Such a resolution will not come, however, without goodwill on both sides. Inaccurate claims by the Department for Education do nothing to achieve this aim.”

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT, said:

“Yet again, the pay offer put forward for support staff would leave school business leaders with one of the lowest pay awards across the education sector, and far below inflation, meaning another real-terms pay cut.

“It is completely unacceptable that some of the most experienced and senior leaders in our schools continue to be under-valued and under-paid.

“Urgent action is needed to resolve this. In the short-term this must include a significant pay increase for all teachers and leaders, including school business leaders, fully funded by the government.

“Longer-term, the government must develop a national framework that defines the role of school business leader and aligns with other school leadership roles.

