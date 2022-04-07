Derbyshire school children to become first in UK to participate in new Rounders format 

SCHOOL pupils in Derbyshire will be among the first to try out a new format of one of the oldest sports in England.

With its origins dating back to Tudor times, rounders is played by more than 120,000 adults in the UK and has three female England squads that represent Rounders England.

And this summer, youngsters in local schools will go head-to-head at a unique ‘Rounders Roadshow’ which will take place in Swadlincote, Chesterfield, Matlock and Derby.

Those who take part will be following a new format developed by Rounders England, Go Rounders; a modified version of the game for Key Stage 2 primary school children – those between the ages of eight and 10. It is intended that the modifications of the traditional game will compliment the different stages of development.

Working in collaboration with Progressive Sports Derbyshire, Chesterfield and Nottingham, coaches from Rounders England will put children through their paces as they pilot the new-look format ahead of a national roll-out in 2023.

From left: Adam Holland of Progressive Sports, Rachael Lomas and Rhian Lilley of Rounders England, and Lauren Whitemoore, school development manager of Progressive Sports).

Progressive Sports Derbyshire, Chesterfield and Nottingham host after school and holiday clubs across the region and also partner with primary schools to deliver their PE sessions which are in line with the Ofsted framework.

Director Adam Holland said: “We are delighted to be working with Rounders England on this exciting new format of what is a brilliant game.

“I’m sure everyone has fond memories of playing rounders when they were at school and we want to prove that this sport is something that is also suitable for secondary schools, adults, colleges, universities and work-place team building.

“We have seen the growth of sports such as American Football, handball and dodgeball in recent years – one of the most requested-for extra-curricular sports we deliver is Glow In The Dark Dodgeball – and to be asked to pilot the new format right here in Derbyshire is an honour.

“We’re looking forward to seeing the relationship between Progressive Sports and Rounders England develop.”

Any school wishing to host one of the events should email [email protected]

