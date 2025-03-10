Designing Europe: 1,300+ ESCP students tackle the EU’s economic and technological competitiveness at the European Parliament

This year, over 1,300 Master in Management students from ESCP Business School—the entire first-year cohort—will gather in the Hemicycle at the European Parliament for “Designing Europe”, where they will exchange arguments, negotiate, debate and vote on a crucial issue: the EU’s economic and technological competitiveness.

Organised by ESCP since 2009, this year will feature the largest group of students yet. On March 10th and 11th, 2025, 1,300+ students from all of ESCP’s European campuses will have the opportunity to participate in this unique learning experience, right in the heart of Europe.

Designing Europe is a 4-month interactive and immersive learning experience that culminates in a final stage at the European Parliament. It aims to introduce students to the inner workings of decision-making within European institutions, through a simulated negotiation and vote in the Hemicycle.

Each student takes on the role of a Member of the European Parliament (MEP), participating in negotiations that lead to a final vote and the adoption of a draft resolution by the European Parliament. Delegation representatives advocate for their proposals, engaging in debates to defend their positions. Students then present their projects to the assembly, arguing their case just like real MEPs. This project is designed to raise awareness of European institutions and processes among future leaders.

“As a business school with a deeply European identity, ESCP is committed to equipping students with a profound understanding of the institutions that shape our world. Designing Europe embodies this mission, uniting our students from across campuses for a unique opportunity to experience the democratic process firsthand and develop the leadership skills essential for tomorrow’s global challenges. Particularly at this moment of major environmental, social and technological transformations, we are proud to be preparing future leaders to have a real impact on the world,” says Léon Laulusa, Executive President and Dean of ESCP Business School.

In line with ESCP’s European model, this exercise reinforces the European nature of the school and its studies, embracing a European identity and giving students a unique insight into the inner workings of Europe and the roles they could one day play.

This year’s theme—the EU’s economic and technological competitiveness—is at the heart of current policy discussions in Brussels and beyond. As Europe navigates rapid technological advancements and shifting global economic dynamics, students will grapple with questions of industrial strategy, digital sovereignty, and innovation policy. By engaging with these issues, they gain valuable insights into the forces shaping Europe’s future—and the roles they may one day play as business leaders and decision-makers.

“Designing Europe is more than just an academic exercise; it’s a hands-on experience that places students at the heart of European decision-making. By engaging in debates and negotiations on a critical issue like the EU’s economic and technological competitiveness, our students gain valuable insight into the complexities of policymaking and the role they could play in shaping the future of Europe,” says Yves Bertoncini, affiliate professor at ESCP and pedagogical coordinator of Designing Europe.

“Taking on the role of an MEP during Designing Europe has been a challenge because it’s not just about making a point but also about navigating different perspectives smartly. I’ve had to listen actively, build empathy, and still ensure my argument holds strong. Overall, this experience is pushing me to think critically, adapt quickly, and hold my ground while collaborating effectively,” says Arya Mishra, ESCP Master in Management student.

“The EU’s economic and technological competitiveness is crucial today because it directly impacts its ability to remain a global leader in innovation, sustainability, and economic stability. For students like me, engaging in this debate is essential because we are the future workforce, consumers, and decision-makers. Understanding these issues helps us develop critical thinking skills, stay informed about policies that will shape our careers, and contribute to discussions on innovation, sustainability, and economic strategy,” says Yeon Jeong Kim, ESCP Master in Management student.