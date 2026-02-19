DfE assessment praises colleges’ support and guidance for students

South Thames Colleges Group (STGS) has been praised for the way it supports students through their learning and career development in a Department for Education assessment.

The Matrix Standard assessment, designed to test the strength of the college’s information, advice and guidance was carried out in January when an assessor spoke to 65 staff, more than 20 students and partner organisations to review its services for students including careers, school liaison, student services, admissions and marketing, at its campuses in in Wandsworth, Carshalton, Merton and Kingston.

The assessor’s report says the college meets the required standard and praised the quality of the guidance its schools liaison and careers staff give students in choosing the right course and the ongoing care provided by staff throughout their time there.

It praised the college’s leadership’s focus on providing students with information and guidance (IAG). “Impressive leadership from the top of the college group towards promoting the importance of IAG-related support as a core aspect of the offer,” it said.

It said college managers are successfully implementing plans to move the service towards a proactive and preventive model of delivery that engages students in their future.

The report said the colleges’ schools liaison team has raised their profile through providing advice and guidance to careers leads and young people in local schools. The team was praised for quality of its engagement, their flexibility and the impartial advice around options.

The report says the college website has easy access to specific topics and has a summary of each of the more than 600 courses on offer, as well as Frequently Asked Questions. “Students interviewed felt there was no lack of information and guidance through the enrolment process,” the report adds.

The college’s commitment towards inclusivity is also praised. “During the admissions process additional learning needs are identified where possible, and referral made to Learner Support in the college,” says the report.

Many students told the assessor the college had been recommended to them by family and friends and “it was the warm welcome they received when they visited on applicant days that made the difference compared to other options”.

Student Community Officers are having a “positive influence” on students, the report says. “Although they intervene around behaviour and are monitoring attendance, the team is guided by Trauma-Informed Practice in their early intervention approach,” it says. “Student Services particularly value their contribution to engaging with students, communicating issues and raising the profile of student support.”

The college’s priority on supporting students’ wellbeing and mental health was also highlighted. “Among the innovations in staff deployment that enhance the service, the Wellbeing Co-coordinators have resulted in better assessment of referrals to help students access the support they need,” it says.

The assessor highlights enrichment activities designed to provide additional interest and development for students. “Among the clubs that are run are those for neurodiversity and gender specific groups as well as hobby interests to engage students, such as the popular Dungeons & Dragons gaming activity, co-ordinated with the rest of curriculum so as not to clash,” he says.

“Students interviewed confirmed that whatever direction they chose for their future, all options are covered by the team, including apprenticeships as an alternative to traditional degrees.

“The chamber of commerce helps younger students understand what employers are looking for in the way candidates present themselves, and the college was credited for its focus on developing soft skills.”

Group CEO Peter Mayhew-Smith said the Matrix standard is an important measure of the way education institutions engage with their students.

“This latest report is incredibly insightful and highlights the wealth of good practice, innovation and supportive empowering culture that is our DNA,” he said. “It’s great to be able to celebrate the wonderful work done by people all across our colleges to protect the best interests of our students in this way.”