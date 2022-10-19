DfE delays level 2 qualification reform

On the 18th October, the Department for Education published their response to the ‘Review of post-16 qualifications at level 2 and below’ consultation. Within this, they confirmed that their proposal to axe almost 3,500 existing courses from entry level to level 2 will proceed.

However, rather than cutting the qualifications in 2024, as originally planned, they will begin to phase them out from 2025. This phasing-out is expected to occur over 2 years: till 2027.

This delay follows concern from the whole sector as the original timeline would coincide with their plans to chop 160 level 3 qualifications, which was announced earlier this year.

Sector Response

UCU head of equality and policy Quinn Roache said:

‘Delays to government plans to cut thousands of level 2 qualifications show the changes are ill thought through and should be abandoned.

‘Ministers already plan to slash more than 100 level 3 courses, including tens of BTECs. These courses are vital entry routes into higher education for working class students and the cuts are being forced through against the advice of education workers.

‘Education staff do not want to see yet more courses cut. These are qualifications with well proven outcomes that teachers have spent years delivering. The government has been binning its education ministers with wild abandon in recent months but this doesn’t mean well valued courses should be consigned to the scrapheap too.’

UNIVERSITY AND COLLEGE UNION (UCU) PRESS RELEASE FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Delays to level 2 course cuts are yet more evidence the cuts must be halted, says UCU The University and College Union (UCU) today (Wednesday) slammed plans to scrap thousands of level 2 qualifications and said government delays to the cuts show the changes are ill thought through and should now be abandoned. The union was responding to news that the Department for Education has delayed plans to axe over 3,000 courses. Earlier this year the government also announced cutsto 160 level 3 courses without any evidence the changes would improve studentoutcomes.

