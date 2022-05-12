What are the 160 Level 3 qualifications DfE wants to chop to make way for T-Levels?

The Department for Education has published a provisional list of 160 Level 3 Qualifications that overlap with T-levels. These qualifications are set to be scrapped as part of the move to T-levels.

Last year, plans to withdraw funding from most BTECs and other applied general qualifications from 2024 were criticised due to “the potential to do huge damage to social mobility“.

In 2021 alone, more than 230,000 students completed their Level 3 BTEC qualifications. BTEC’s and other applied general qualifications are said to be “engines of social mobility” and open doors for disadvantaged students.

T Levels are technical qualifications – equivalent to three A Levels – that combine classroom study with industry placements so that students gain the skills and experience they need to progress into work, further study or an apprenticeship.

T Level courses include the following elements:

a technical qualification, which includes core theory, concepts and skills for an industry area specialist skills and knowledge for an occupation or career

a meaningful industry placement with an employer of around 9 weeks

a minimum standard in maths and English if students have not already achieved them.

BTECs can be used for university applications, but many use them to gain occupation-specific skills. With T-levels however, a recent FE News exclusive article highlights that:

“Negotiating the admissions slalom is made all the harder by the refusal of more than half of British universities to consider T-Levels as adequate qualifications in support of an application”

With half of British universities refusing to consider T-levels as adequate qualifications and the scrapping of 160 Level 3 Qualifications, students will ultimately find it harder to get into an university, especially disadvantaged students.

The Provisional list of 160 Level 3 Qualifications set to be Scrapped:

