DGC Principal joins board of Scottish Chambers of Commerce

Dumfries and Galloway College (DGC) is proud to announce that its Principal and CEO, Joanna Campbell, has been appointed to the board of the Scottish Chambers of Commerce (SCC).

As one of five new entrepreneurs selected by SCC to join its boardroom, Ms Campbell will play a key role in highlighting the strong connection between education and industry, as well as reinforcing her commitment to providing students with the skills and expertise necessary to succeed in today’s rapidly evolving job market.

The Scottish Chambers of Commerce represents businesses of all sizes and sectors across Scotland, driving economic growth and supporting the nation’s business community.

As a newly appointed board member, Ms Campbell will bring a unique perspective from the education sector, advocating for stronger collaboration between academia and industry to enhance workforce development, innovation and skills alignment.

The appointment comes at a time when DGC is at the forefront of initiatives aimed at fostering innovation, business engagement and employability; further cementing its role as a key player in Scotland’s educational and economic landscape.

Joanna Campbell, Principal and CEO, Dumfries and Galloway College, said: “I am deeply honoured to join the board of the Scottish Chambers of Commerce.

“This is a tremendous opportunity to bridge the gap between education and business, ensuring students are equipped with the skills, knowledge and experience required to meet the needs of Scotland’s growing industries.

“I look forward to contributing to the ongoing dialogue that will drive our economy forward and enhance opportunities for all.”

Stephen Leckie, President, Scottish Chambers of Commerce, said: “At a critical time for business in Scotland, with huge budget pressures for both the UK and Scottish governments, it’s vital the voice of business is heard and actioned upon if we are to help drive the economy and create much needed jobs. We are building a great team to take our ambitions forward.”

Liz Cameron, Chief Executive and Director, Scottish Chambers of Commerce, added: “Our new directors bring a wealth of experience, entrepreneurial flair and a deep knowledge of the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. Their exceptional business acumen, leadership skills and strategic insight will further strengthen our talented and dynamic team.”